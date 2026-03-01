Brokerages cut the stock’s price target after the company reported a 38% decline in fourth-quarter revenue.

Fourth-quarter revenue came in at $27.3 million, below Wall Street’s estimates of $33.3 million, according to Fiscal.ai data.

H.C. Wainwright cut its price target on BigBear.ai to $6 from $8, citing lower sales estimates.

Cantor Fitzgerald reduced its price target to $5 from $6 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) were in the spotlight on Tuesday after a wave of bearish brokerage reactions to its fourth-quarter results and fiscal 2026 outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

The company reported a 38% fall in fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue to $27.3 million, falling below Wall Street’s estimates of $33.3 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. BigBear.ai said the revenue decline was primarily due to lower volume on Army programs.

The company posted a net loss of $5.8 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to consensus estimates of a loss of $0.05 per share.

Looking ahead, BigBear.ai expects full-year 2026 revenue between $135 million and $165 million, implying around 17% growth at the midpoint compared with 2025 revenue of $128 million. Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) slid around 8% on Tuesday.

Analyst Cites FY2026 Sales Estimate For Price Cut

H.C. Wainwright cut its price target on BigBear.ai to $6 from $8 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating post the Q4 report, according to The Fly. The firm said recent balance sheet improvements offer greater flexibility to support future growth, but slashed the target due to lower sales estimates.

Cantor Fitzgerald reduced its price target on BigBear.ai to $5 from $6 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm noted that while fourth-quarter results were solid, revenue declined 37.7% to $27.3 million, largely due to disruptions in certain Army contracts and broader federal shutdown-related headwinds.

Over the last couple of months, BigBear.ai took steps to strengthen its balance sheet by significantly reducing its outstanding convertible debt. In January, the company called for the redemption of its 6.00% convertible senior secured notes due 2029 and said it expects to reduce total note-related debt from about $142 million to roughly $17 million.

Separately, BigBear.ai also completed its $250 million cash acquisition of Ask Sage, a generative AI platform for defense and intelligence markets.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes.

However, chatter has been largely bearish, with one user noting deteriorating earnings “despite a backlog that seemed to promise great results.”

Another bearish user expects the stock to “bleed slowly” and fall under $2. It is currently trading around $3.8.

The stock has been under heavy selling pressure so far in 2026, slumping more than 32%.

