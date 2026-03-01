Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle raised the firm's price target on AST SpaceMobile to $108 from $82.50 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares.

The firm upped the company's estimates through 2030 and said that anticipated launches have AST's constellation on track for late 2026 commercialization.

Roth Capital said that the company's 2027 sales are expected to approach $1 billion.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue jumped 2,731% to $54.3 million, up from $1.9 million in the same period last year.

AST SpaceMobile shares were up more than 10% on Tuesday after its fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue rise prompted a price target change at Roth Capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle raised the firm's price target on AST SpaceMobile to $108 from $82.50, and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, according to TheFly.

The firm upped the company's estimates through 2030 and said that anticipated launches have AST's constellation on track for late 2026 commercialization. AST's 2027 sales are expected to approach $1 billion, supported by increasing mobile network operator activity and government opportunities, the analyst told investors in a research note.

Rise In Q4 Revenue

The company’s Q4 revenue jumped 2,731% to $54.3 million, up from $1.9 million in the same period in the previous year. On average, analysts had anticipated $39.5 million in revenue, according to Fiscal.ai.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) reported revenue of $70.9 million for the full year 2025, driven by mobile network operator partners and the U.S. government.

“For the first time in 2025, AST SpaceMobile became a revenue generating business and it significantly advanced all key aspects of our operations including commercial, government, manufacturing, spectrum rights, IP portfolio, and capital position,” said Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile’s Chairman and CEO in its earnings statement.

2026 Outlook

ASTS said that the company’s revenue is expected to grow during 2026 ahead of commercial service activation.

AST SpaceMobile intends to deploy approximately 45 to 60 Block 2 BB satellites by the end of 2026, launching one every one to two months, with the goal of providing intermittent service in selected markets.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around ASTS stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares in the company have soared 234% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<