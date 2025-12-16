The toymaker confirmed to Axios on Monday that the company will not hit its original target of announcing a product in 2025.

Barbie-maker Mattel has reportedly postponed the unveiling of its first product with ChatGPT-owner OpenAI past the upcoming holiday.

Mattel and OpenAI announced a collaboration in June to support AI-powered products and experiences. Their first product, of a series of products and experiences emphasising privacy and safety, was slated to be announced this year.

Mattel didn't clarify in June whether the first product would be a toy or an experience. However, in July, the company said that, “AI has the power to expand on our mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways.”

Delays And New Timeline

The toymaker confirmed to Axios on Monday that the company will not hit its original target of announcing a product in 2025. "We don't have anything planned for the holiday season," an OpenAI representative reportedly told Axios.

When the first product does arrive, it will be aimed at older customers and families, the company said, while adding that OpenAI's developer interface only supports those 13 and older. Mattel also reportedly told Axios that it sees AI as a complement to, rather than a replacement for, traditional play.

Concerns Over AI And Teenagers

Axios also highlighted that the delay comes amid greater scrutiny of AI’s interactions with teens. Last month, OpenAI argued that it is not liable for the death of 16-year-old Adam Raine after his parents sued the company and its CEO Sam Altman, NBC News reported. The parents accused the company of wrongful death alleging that a ChatGPT version discouraged Raine, who died by suicide in April 2025, from seeking mental health help.

“We have safeguards in place to help people, especially teens, when conversations turn sensitive. We continue improving ChatGPT’s training to recognize and respond to signs of mental or emotional distress, de-escalate conversations, and guide people toward real-world support," OpenAI said in a blog post in November.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MAT stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

MAT stock has gained 15% this year and by about 8% over the past 12 months.

