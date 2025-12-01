Tesla shares were up nearly 4% in Monday’s midday trade after CEO Elon Musk stated in a post on Sunday that the EV giant had begun fully autonomous testing of Robotaxis in Austin.

iRobot shares were down more than 73% in Monday’s midday session after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

ServiceNow shares were down by more than 11% in Monday’s midday session after a report stated that the company was looking to acquire cybersecurity startup Armis in a $7 billion deal.

Radiopharm Theranostics shares soared more than 181% in Monday’s midday trade after the company announced that 92% of patients treated with RAD 101 achieved the primary endpoint.

U.S. equities were in the red in Monday’s midday trade as investors exercised caution ahead of the release of key economic data this week, which could offer clues about the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory in 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, was down 0.11% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100 index, declined 0.21%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average, fell 0.17%.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Monday’s midday trade:

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla shares were up nearly 4% in Monday’s midday trade after CEO Elon Musk stated in a post on Sunday that the EV giant had begun fully autonomous testing of Robotaxis in Austin.

TSLA stock is up 18% year-to-date.

iRobot Corp. (IRBT)

iRobot shares were down more than 73% in Monday’s midday session after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday. The company said it would be acquired by its China-based contract manufacturer and lender, Shenzhen Picea Robotics.

IRBT stock is down 85% year-to-date.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow shares were down by more than 11% in Monday’s midday session after a report stated that the company was looking to acquire cybersecurity startup Armis in a $7 billion deal.

NOW stock is down 27% year-to-date.

Radiopharm Theranostics (RADX)

Radiopharm Theranostics shares soared more than 181% in Monday’s midday trade after the company announced that 92% of patients treated with RAD 101 achieved the primary endpoint, showing significant and selective tumor uptake in the brain metastases.

RADX stock is up 166% year-to-date.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc. (KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics shares were up nearly 26% in Monday’s midday session after the company announced positive topline data from its registrational Phase 2 trial of mivocabtagene autoleucel, a fully human, autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy with CD28 co-stimulation, in stiff person syndrome.

KYTX stock is up 197% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<