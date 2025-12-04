Massimo is developing a supply and manufacturing foundation, which includes mechanical and electrical systems, control hardware, sensor technologies, and scalable testing and production processes.

Massimo Group (MAMO) announced on Wednesday the establishment of an AI robotics unit to serve the industrial and services sectors.

The new division will focus on developing practical and scalable robotic systems, with initial efforts targeting industrial automation platforms and robotics for logistics and warehouse operations. However, these programs are in an early research and development stage, with commercialization timelines to be shared as progress is made, the company said.

New Growth Avenue

Massimo added that the move aligns with its long-term plan to expand its technology capabilities and explore new growth opportunities beyond its traditional powersports and electric vehicle businesses.

To support future robotics products, Massimo is building a supply and manufacturing foundation, which includes mechanical and electrical systems, control hardware, sensor technologies, and scalable testing and production processes. Massimo expects the new division to diversify revenue potential.

“Expanding into robotics is a natural extension of the manufacturing capabilities we've developed over the past decade. Our experience in electric systems, manufacturing, and global operations provides a strong foundation as we begin building the next phase of our technology portfolio. We will approach robotics thoughtfully—focusing on areas where we can deliver practical value and long-term opportunity for our shareholders,” said David Shan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Massimo Group.

However, MAMO stock was down 17% in early trade on Thursday.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Despite the premarket decline, retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

MAMO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 09:46 a.m. ET on Dec. 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has been on an uptrend lately, declining in just two of the last nine sessions.

Earlier this week, Massimo’s board approved adding Bitcoin (BTC) to the company’s long-term treasury reserve strategy. If fully carried out, the program would account for only a single-digit percentage of Massimo’s total assets over five years.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 30%.

