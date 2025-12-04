Warner Bros has received initial bids from Paramount Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix.

CNBC confirmed Netflix’s proposal on Thursday morning.

Comcast and Netflix, unlike Paramount, are attempting to acquire the company’s movie and television studios and streaming service.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has reportedly submitted a predominantly cash offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), believed to consist of 85% cash and the rest in stock.

Bidding For WBD

Comcast and Netflix, unlike Paramount, are attempting to acquire the company’s movie and television studios and its streaming service, HBO Max, alone. The companies are not interested in Warner Bros. Discovery’s cable TV networks, including CNN and TNT Sports.

