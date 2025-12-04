The surge in AERO’s price follows similar listing-driven rallies seen across mid-cap tokens.

Aerodrome Finance’s (AERO) token jumped in early morning trade on Thursday after Robinhood added the token to its trading platform.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AERO’s price soared more than 6% in the last 24 hours after the listing was announced. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token ticked higher but remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Source: @RobinhoodApp/X

Tokens newly added to Robinhood often see short-lived price spikes tied to increased liquidity and visibility. One user on Stocktwits described the development as an “easy payday.”

Other users also celebrated the token's momentum following its listing on Robinhood.

Robinhood’s Expanding Roster

Robinhood has stepped up the pace of new listings this year as regulators adopted a more crypto-friendly stance under President Donald Trump. The exchange added Sui (SUI), Floki (FLOKI), and Ondo (ONDO), along with Bonk (BONK), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), Toncoin (TON) and Stellar (XLM) this year.

The inclusion of AERO brings another mid-cap project into a lineup increasingly geared toward both meme-driven demand and growing investor interest in newer blockchain protocols.

HOOD’s stock edged 0.2% higher in morning trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Tom Lee Predicts Ethereum Will Outperform Bitcoin, Says Crypto Prices Have ‘Likely Bottomed’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<