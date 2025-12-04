ReposiTrak’s board approved a share buyback plan of up to $2 million under a 10B5-1 share repurchase program

Shares of ReposiTrak Inc. (TRAK) surged more than 10% in premarket trading on Thursday after its board authorized a share buyback of up to $2 million under a 10B5-1 share repurchase program.

The current 10B5-1 plan is part of the company’s previously approved $21 million share repurchase program, with $7.6 million still available for buybacks as of Dec. 1, 2025.

ReposiTrak said the new plan supports its broader capital allocation strategy, which includes retiring common shares, redeeming preferred shares, and maintaining its cash dividend program.

What Is A 10B5-1 Plan?

A 10B5-1 plan lets investors set up preset trading instructions so shares can be bought or sold automatically, even during periods when normal trading might be restricted. Because the trades follow predefined rules, it helps avoid accusations of insider trading while keeping the activity compliant with regulations.

