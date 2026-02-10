The new share repurchase program will be effective February 10 and will replace the previous authorization.

Q4 operating profit declined 8% year-on-year to $1.248 billion.

Q4 operating profit declined 8% year-on-year to $1.248 billion.

Looking ahead, Masco expects overall sales in global repair and remodel markets to remain roughly flat for 2026.

Masco Corp. (MAS) announced on Tuesday that its Board of Directors authorized a fresh $2.0 billion share buyback program and has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share.

The new share repurchase program will take effect on February 10 and replace the previous authorization. The announcement followed the company's fourth-quarter report. Masco stock traded over 1% lower in Tuesday’s premarket.

Q4 Earnings: EPS Beat, Revenue Miss

In Q4, the company reported a revenue of $1.73 billion with an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82. Both the metrics surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 billion and $0.8, respectively, according to Fiacal AI data.

Margins Under Pressure

Q4 operating profit declined 8% year-on-year (YoY) to $1.248 billion, and the profit margin shrank by 90 basis points to 16.5%.

“We also began to implement various restructuring actions to further streamline our business, reduce headcount, and optimize operations. In connection with these actions, we incurred charges of approximately $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and we expect to incur approximately $50 million in additional charges in 2026.” -Jon Nudi, President and CEO, Masco

2026 Outlook

Looking ahead, Masco expects overall sales in global repair and remodel markets to remain roughly flat in 2026, with sales up in the low single digits when currency effects are considered.

Adjusted earnings per share are projected between $4.10 and $4.30. The company said it is integrating Liberty Hardware into its Delta Faucet segment to better leverage its brands and operational scale.

“As a result of this integration, Liberty Hardware, which was previously reported in the Decorative Architectural Products segment, will be reported within our Plumbing Products segment moving forward,” added Nudi.

MAS stock has declined by more than 7% over the past 12 months.

