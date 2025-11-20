Marvell’s India head also stated that the U.S. chipmaker aims to boost its research and development in India.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) reportedly plans to expand its workforce in India over the next three years as demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to soar globally.

During an interview with Reuters, Marvell’s India head, Navin Bishnoi, said the company plans to grow its employee base in the country by 15% annually over the next three years.

Bishnoi also stated that the U.S. chipmaker is aiming to boost its research and development efforts in India, but stopped short of detailing how it plans to do so.

Marvell shares were up by nearly 4% in Thursday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

