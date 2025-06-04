Tony Capuano stated that travelers are booking hotel rooms closer to their travel dates, which raises uncertainty for Marriott executives amid ongoing global economic and political pressures.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) CEO Tony Capuano, on Tuesday, discussed the evolving landscape of hotel bookings, highlighting a trend toward shorter reservation windows.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Capuano noted that consumers are increasingly waiting longer to book hotel rooms, with many making reservations less than 21 days before their stay.

This shift poses challenges for hotel executives, who are uncertain about the sustainability of current trends.

“While we’re pleased with the level of growth that we’re seeing, you sort of go to sleep at night, and I wonder what’s coming tomorrow,” he said.

The Marriott CEO pointed to ongoing issues like trade tensions and immigration enforcement as potential factors impacting travelers' confidence and willingness to commit to plans.

Marriott has over 30 brands, managing nearly 8,800 properties and more than 1.5 million rooms worldwide across hotels, residences, and timeshares.

For the first quarter of 2025 (Q1), the hospitality major’s revenue increased 5% to $6.263 billion, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $6.179 billion, as per Finchat data.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.32 also beat the consensus estimate of $2.25.

First-quarter RevPAR (revenue per available room) improved 4.1% worldwide, with 3.3% growth in the U.S. and Canada and 5.9% growth in international markets.

Following the strong results, the company’s board of directors increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.67 per share from the previous $0.63 per share.

Marriott recently introduced Series by Marriott, a new global brand targeting midscale and upscale hotels, aiming to grow its reach by integrating high-quality regional properties into its portfolio while allowing them to retain their local identity.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Marriott remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

MAR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:15 p.m. ET on June 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Marriott stock has declined by over 4% in 2025 and gained over 16% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<