Unit Relonchem received marketing authorization for three Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem Prolonged Release Tablets

Marksans Pharma rose as much as 3.3% on Monday, after its UK unit received Marketing Authorization clearance for its diabetes drugs.

According to a press release dated August 18, Marksans Pharma’s wholly owned subsidiary, Relonchem, received marketing authorization for three Metformin Hydrochloride Relonchem Prolonged Release Tablets (500 mg, 750 mg, and 1000 mg).

The authorization was received from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

This approval marks a key milestone in Marksans Pharma’s global expansion, strengthening its presence in the UK pharmaceutical market, especially in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

What is the drug used for?

According to information on the National Healthcare Services website, Metformin is used for managing type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. It is also recommended in some cases to help prevent type 2 diabetes in individuals at high risk of developing the condition.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body either does not produce enough insulin or when the insulin produced does not function effectively, leading to elevated blood sugar levels (hyperglycaemia). Metformin works by lowering blood sugar levels through improving the body’s sensitivity to insulin and enhancing how it processes glucose.

The stock has been under intense selling pressure this year, falling nearly 40% so far.

