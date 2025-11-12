The Indian stock market extended its rally for a third day on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 opening significantly higher.

The Indian stock market on Wednesday (November 12) opened on a strong footing, extending its winning streak for the third straight day. Positive global cues and optimism around the ongoing India–US trade discussions lifted investor sentiment in early trade. Around 9:17 am, the Sensex jumped 405 points to 84,276, while the Nifty 50 climbed 126 points to 25,820, after touching a day's high of 25,837.

Among the top gainers on the Sensex, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Industries were all trading higher by around 1%.

Global Markets Set the Tone

Overnight, Wall Street ended on a mixed note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record close, rising 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.21%. The Nasdaq, however, slipped 0.25% as some tech stocks lost momentum.

Across Asia, markets followed a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.17%, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.74%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 0.56%, reflecting cautious optimism across global equities.

Domestic Sentiment Stays Upbeat

Back home, both benchmark indices extended their rally from Tuesday, when the Sensex had gained 336 points and the Nifty 50 added 121 points.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, investors are turning upbeat as signs of a potential India–US trade deal emerge and exit polls from Bihar point to a strong showing for the NDA alliance.

"This is good news for the bulls," Vijayakumar said. "But for a decisive breakout, we'll need sustained buying, especially from foreign investors. The fundamentals remain solid — GDP growth is healthy, and earnings for FY27 look promising."

He added that sectors like financials, consumption, and defence are likely to lead the next phase of the market rally, given the strong domestic outlook and steady macroeconomic growth.