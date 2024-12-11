MannKind Stock Gains After India Approves Inhaled Insulin: Retail Excitement Builds

This milestone adds India to the list of countries where Afrezza is approved, joining the United States and Brazil.

MannKind Stock Gains After India Approves Inhaled Insulin: Retail Excitement Builds
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

Shares of MannKind Corporation climbed more than 2% in premarket trading Wednesday, on track to extend gains from the previous session. 

The stock garnered significant retail attention after the company, along with its partner Cipla Ltd., announced that India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had approved Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder for adult use.

This milestone adds India to the list of countries where Afrezza is approved, joining the United States and Brazil. 

MannKind’s exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with Cipla, initiated in 2018, tasked Cipla with securing regulatory approvals and managing marketing and sales efforts in India. 

MannKind remains responsible for supplying the product.

MNKD sentiment and message volume on Dec 11.png MNKD sentiment and message volume on Dec 11 premarket as of 7:15 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment for MNKD turned ‘bullish’ on Stocktwits from ‘neutral’ a day ago, with the ticker ranking among the top five trending symbols before the opening bell. 

One user claimed they got a response from MannKind’s investor relations involving the release of pediatric data before year-end. 

Another user expressed enthusiasm about the company finding a new market.

Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind, expressed optimism about the development, stating: “Achieving approval for Afrezza in India, a country with the second-highest burden of diabetes worldwide, is an exciting milestone for MannKind and Cipla.” 

“We look forward to Cipla marketing the first inhaled insulin option for adults with diabetes in India and are preparing for product export by the end of 2025,” he added.

MannKind shares have risen over 70% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Q32 Bio Stock Plunges After Analyst Downgrades, Price-Target Slashes Over Alopecia Data: Retail Confidence Drops

Q32 Bio Stock Plunges After Analyst Downgrades, Price-Target Slashes Over Alopecia Data: Retail Confidence Drops

Adobe Analyst Frets Over Shaky Fundamentals Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Optimistic

Adobe Analyst Frets Over Shaky Fundamentals Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Optimistic

BitFuFu Stock Surges Pre-Market On Cost-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Expansion: Retail Sentiment Powers Up

BitFuFu Stock Surges Pre-Market On Cost-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Expansion: Retail Sentiment Powers Up

Exxon Mobil Unveils 2030 Plan Intending To Deliver Incremental Earnings Potential Of $20B: Retail’s Unswayed For Now

Exxon Mobil Unveils 2030 Plan Intending To Deliver Incremental Earnings Potential Of $20B: Retail’s Unswayed For Now

Recent Stories

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Ardagh Stock Slips Pre-Market On Brazil Challenges As BofA Picks Amcor As Top Packaging Play

Q32 Bio Stock Plunges After Analyst Downgrades, Price-Target Slashes Over Alopecia Data: Retail Confidence Drops

Q32 Bio Stock Plunges After Analyst Downgrades, Price-Target Slashes Over Alopecia Data: Retail Confidence Drops

Adobe Analyst Frets Over Shaky Fundamentals Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Optimistic

Adobe Analyst Frets Over Shaky Fundamentals Ahead Of Q4 Results: Retail Optimistic

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's in-laws reject harassment charge, say we are not guilty gcw

Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's in-laws reject harassment charge, calls it 'baseless'

BitFuFu Stock Surges Pre-Market On Cost-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Expansion: Retail Sentiment Powers Up

BitFuFu Stock Surges Pre-Market On Cost-Efficient Bitcoin Mining Expansion: Retail Sentiment Powers Up

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon