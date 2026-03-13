The move comes after Alibaba also backed the Latin American stablecoin platform VelaFi with a $20 million investment in January.

Alibaba led a $35 million funding round for Singapore-based MetaComp, a company focused on stablecoin payments and tokenized wealth management for real-world assets.

The company said the funding will go toward expanding its StableX Network across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

In addition to its $20 million investment in VelaFi, the company has also explored tokenized deposits in partnership with JPMorgan.

Alibaba (BABA), the largest e-commerce company in China, led a $35 million funding round for Singapore-based MetaComp, which offers stablecoin payments and RWA token wealth management.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MetaComp describes itself as a ‘Web 2.5’ company that bridges traditional financial infrastructure with blockchain-based payment systems. The firm holds both a Capital Markets Services (CMS) license and a Recognized Market Operator (RMO) license in Singapore, allowing it to operate regulated digital asset services.

The funding round also included backing from Spark Venture and several institutional investors. Existing shareholders participated as well. The company said it plans to use the new capital to expand MetaComp’s StableX Network, a payment infrastructure designed to support compliant cross-border settlements using stablecoins.

Alibaba Backs $35 Million Stablecoin Payments Investment

MetaComp said the funds will support the expansion of its StableX Network across high-growth regions, including Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company said it is targeting markets where cross-border payments remain slow and costly due to legacy banking infrastructure.

“Two consecutive funding rounds in three months reflect strong institutional confidence in that thesis,” said Tin Pei Ling, co-president of MetaComp.

Alibaba Expands Blockchain And Stablecoin Strategy

Alibaba’s investment in MetaComp is part of a broader push into blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Earlier this year, Alibaba’s investment arm backed the Latin American stablecoin platform VelaFi with a $20 million investment. The company focuses on cross-border e-commerce payments and is used to facilitate transactions for AliExpress customers in markets such as Mexico and Brazil.

In November, Kuo Zhang, president of Alibaba.com, told CNBC that the platform was working with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) to develop tokenized deposits backed by fiat currencies, including the U.S. dollar and euro.

BABA’s stock edged 0.6% lower in pre-market trade, following a dip of 1.53% on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the e-commerce giant trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day while chatter dipped to ‘normal’ from ‘high’ levels.

BABA retail sentiment and message volume on March 12 as of 5:05 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

BABA shares have fallen more than 12% this year and are down 3% over the past 12 months.

Read also: Solana, Dogecoin Outperform Bitcoin’s Rally To $71,000 Ahead Of PCE Inflation Data

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<