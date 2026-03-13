Data from Stocktwits indicated that retail sentiment remains cautious, with a bearish outlook on SPY and QQQ.

Investors braced for a heavy slate of economic data, including the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index.

A temporary U.S. waiver allowing the purchase of Russian cargo already at sea could put about 19 million barrels of crude back into the market.

Reports suggest that Meta Platforms may delay the launch of a new AI model while China’s ByteDance expands its computing power by using Nvidia chips outside China.

U.S. stock futures edged lower early Friday as investors brace for a deluge of economic data, including the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge ahead of its meeting next week.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on markets after President Trump signaled that preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons was ‘of far greater interest’ than lowering the cost of oil. Meanwhile, a temporary U.S. waiver allowing the purchase of Russian cargo already at sea could put about 19 million barrels of crude back into the market.



As of 4:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Nasdaq and S&P futures declined 0.3% each, Dow futures were down 0.1%, while Russell 2000 futures fell 0.2%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has remained ‘bearish’ amid high trading volume.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are expected to meet in Paris this weekend to decide on the agenda for Trump’s March 31–April 2 summit with Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Trending Stocks To Watch



Adobe (ADBE) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) were among the leading laggards in the pre-market, both sliding 8% following a CEO transition announcement and weak guidance, respectively.



Nvidia (NVDA): Reports suggest that TikTok parent ByteDance is bypassing China restrictions by deploying Nvidia chips in Malaysia. Retail attention is also surging ahead of the company’s annual GPU Technology Conference next week, which is known as the ‘Super Bowl of AI.’

Google (GOOGL) and Meta Inc (META): Meta is reportedly postponing the launch of its underperforming AI model, fueling speculation that the company may temporarily license Google’s Gemini models.

Apple (AAPL): Following regulatory pressure, the iPhone maker is reportedly cutting its App Store commissions in China to 25% from 30%. Analysts believe this move could boost margins for giants like Tencent and NetEase.

Alibaba (BABA): It has launched the "JVS Claw" app to democratize agentic AI, competing directly with Baidu's mobile AI offerings.

PayPay (PAYP): The Japanese fintech giant saw stellar moves after its Nasdaq listing. Additionally, Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF has bought shares worth $4.4 million.

Himax Technologies (HIMX): The stock is garnering retail attention on speculation that it is a “stealth supplier” for Nvidia’s platforms and Apple’s future smart glasses.



Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP), Webull Corp (BULL), and Sentinel One (S).

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be tracking a cluster of inflation and growth indicators at 8:30 a.m. ET, including the PCE Price Index (Jan).

On earnings radar, watch out for earnings reports from Better Home & Finance (BETR), Creative Realities (CREX), Eve Holding (EVEX), and Kyivstar Group (KYIV) before the bell.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<