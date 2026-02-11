Ribo will receive $60 million upfront, with potential milestone payments reaching $4.4 billion, plus royalties on future sales.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), on Wednesday, announced an exclusive global licensing agreement with Suzhou Ribo Life Science and its unit Ribocure Pharmaceuticals for six preclinical small interfering RNA (siRNA) programs targeting metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ribo has granted Madrigal an exclusive global license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize the six compounds. Under the deal, Ribo will receive $60 million upfront, with potential milestone payments reaching $4.4 billion, plus royalties on future sales.

siRNA technology works by muting genes responsible for disease-driving proteins. Madrigal plans to combine the technology with its drug Rezdiffra. The company’s pipeline also includes MGL-2086 with human studies scheduled later this year.

MDGL shares closed around 2% lower on Tuesday.

Read updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<