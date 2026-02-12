According to a report from CNBC, the U.S.’s intention to return to the Moon soon could be a giant leap ahead for Intuitive Machines, as per the bank.

Deutsche Bank has a price target of $18 on LUNR stock, as per the report, which indicates an upside of about 16.5% from current price levels.

The analyst said that while launch and satellite communications are central in the space industry, lunar infrastructure and connectivity are far less competitive, thus positioning Intuitive Machines as a key potential beneficiary.

In Dec. 2025, the White House unveiled an ambitious space policy aimed at accelerating America’s return to the Moon and strengthening U.S. leadership in space exploration.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is reportedly a ‘buy’ at Deutsche Bank on expectations that it will get a boost from America’s lunar push.

Deutsche Bank research analyst Edison Yu said in a note that even as details around the NASA LTVS award (Lunar Terrain Vehicle Services) are due, the country’s perception on the broader Moon economy “may have just gone through a key inflection point.”

The Lunar Advantage

Deutsche Bank’s Yu cited two major indicators for America’s renewed lunar exploration plans.

Firstly, Yu said that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s declaration in a social media post about his company shifting focus to building a “self-growing city” on the Moon was one. Musk believes the plans are achievable in under a decade.

Yu also noted that Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin said last month that it is halting its suborbital space tourism flights for at least two years to focus on human lunar missions.

This positions Intuitive Machines as a key potential beneficiary of rising demand tied to the country’s lunar ambitions, Deutsche Bank said as per the report. The company provides infrastructure and connectivity services that could support a future U.S. Moon base, though it does not compete in rocket launch services, the analyst added.

With Moon exploration emerging as a clearer priority for the administration and becoming a more mainstream initiative, Deutsche Bank believes Intuitive Machines could begin trading more in line with other major space stocks.

White House Space Policy

In Dec. 2025, the White House unveiled an ambitious space policy aimed at accelerating America’s return to the Moon and strengthening U.S. leadership in space exploration, defense, and commercial activity.

The directive called for a human lunar landing by 2028 and outlined plans to establish a preliminary permanent lunar station by 2030. The initiative also included deploying nuclear reactors on the Moon and in orbit to support long-term infrastructure, signaling a major push toward sustained lunar presence.

Street Consensus

According to data from Koyfin, LUNR has a 12-month average price target of $18.33 based on nine analysts covering the stock. The highest price target is at $26 for the stock, while the lowest target price is $9.5.

Seven of the analysts hold a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, while one has a ‘Hold’ and another has a ‘Sell’ rating.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LUNR shares was in the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘normal’ message volumes.

Shares of LUNR have declined more than 17% in the past year.

