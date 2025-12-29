Clear Street highlighted that Intuitive Machines’ planned purchase of Lanteris Space Systems, expected to close by the second quarter of 2026, is now reflected in the firm’s forecasts.

The Lanteris acquisition is anticipated to add revenue and boost adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization once complete.

Clear Street increased its price target on the stock to $25 from $17.

Intuitive Machines has received a boost from the Trump administration’s recent space policy.

The new price target implies a potential upside of 56% from the stock’s current price of about $16.

In November, Intuitive Machines agreed to acquire Lanteris Space Systems, formerly known as Maxar Space Systems, from private equity firm Advent International.

Strategic Expansion

The firm said the deal is projected to transform Intuitive Machines into a "a next-generation space prime with direct exposure to multi-billion-dollar space programs.”

What Are Stocktwits Users Saying?

Intuitive Machines’ stock traded over 5% higher on Monday mid-morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory while message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘extremely high’ levels in 24 hours.

LUNR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user said they have added to their position.

Another user expressed optimism about the company’s growth prospects.

Government’s Boost For Space Tech

The company has also received a boost from the Trump administration’s recent space policy, which launched an ambitious blueprint to reinforce America’s dominance in space exploration, defense, and commercial development.

The policy sets aggressive goals for lunar missions, space security enhancements, and private sector growth. Intuitive Machines is working to lower the cost of lunar access, as highlighted by successful Moon landings in 2024 and 2025, including missions to the lunar south pole.

Intuitive Machines is planning to test and refine its Moon RACER rover, a reusable crewed and autonomous vehicle developed to support NASA’s Artemis missions, at Texas A&M University’s new space institute facility.

LUNR stock has lost over 11% year-to-date.

