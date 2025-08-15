Although covering the April–June period, these trades are closely watched by the investment community, often serving as key signals for the stocks.

Top U.S. investors made significant moves in the e-commerce and retail space last quarter, according to their latest 13F filings with the regulators.

The data show hedge funds snapping up struggling stocks such as athleticwear company Lululemon, restaurant chain Wendy's, and exercise equipment maker Peloton.

Top investors, meanwhile, raised their stakes in e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, while reducing shareholding in China’s Alibaba.

Scion Asset Management, founded by Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame, started a position in Lululemon and Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre, while decreasing its stake in cosmetics retailer Estee Lauder.

Hedge fund Trian Fund Management, led by activist investor Nelson Peltz, increased its stake in Wendy's.

Although covering the April–June period, these trades are closely watched by the investment community, often serving as key signals that influence sentiment toward the stocks these investors have added or exited.

To be sure, the second quarter was also marked by intense economic uncertainty, as President Donald Trump unveiled his trade tariffs, which underwent multiple revisions.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has sold its stakes in food delivery firm DoorDash and Asian e-commerce giants Alibaba and Sea Ltd.

Billionaire Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management started a position in Dick's Sporting Goods.

Eminence Capital took a new position in Peloton Interactive, while reducing its stakes in Asian e-commerce giants Alibaba and Sea Ltd. It also increased its stake in Amazon.

Tiger Global Management also raised its stake in Amazon. On the other hand, Brazilian investor Alexandre Behring's 3G Capital Partners sold off its stake in Amazon while raising its position in China's PDD. It also exited its position in DraftKings and trimmed its shareholding in Carvana.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for Lululemon, Peloton, and BABA, as of the latest reading. The sentiment was ‘bearish’ for Amazon and Wendy’s.

Year-to-date, the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) has risen a mere 2.3% while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) has gained 4%.

That compares to the 9.5% gain in SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPX).

