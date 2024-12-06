Lululemon Stock Surges On Strong Q3 Results: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Earnings per share came in at $2.87, beating estimates of $2.71.

Lululemon Stock Surges On Strong Q3 Results: Retail’s Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 11:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc.(LULU) jumped more than 18% in morning trade on Friday after the athletic apparel maker’s better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Earnings per share came in at $2.87, beating estimates of $2.71. Its revenues were at 
$2.4 billion, rising 9% year-over-year, and above the expected $2.36 billion quoted by analysts. The revenue growth came thanks to its performance in international markets.

"Our performance in the third quarter shows the enduring strength of lululemon globally, as we saw continued momentum across our international markets and in Canada,” Calvin McDonald, CEO said in a statement. 

Its overall comparable sales increased by 4% or 3% on a constant dollar basis, with a strong performance seen in international markets. Its Americas comparable sales decreased 2%; while international sales increased 25%, or 22% on a constant dollar basis.

“We are committed to delivering on our Power of Three ×2 revenue target of $12.5 billion in 2026 and look forward to all that lies ahead,” Lululemon CFO Meghan Frank added.

Retail sentiment on the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (95/100) from ‘neutral’ (50/100) a day ago. Message volumes continued to be in the ‘extremely high’ zone.
 

Screenshot 2024-12-06 at 9.21.02 PM.png LULU sentiment meter and message volume on Dec 6 as of 11:05 a.m. ET

A recent Stocktwits poll about Lululemon showed nearly a third of retail investors think Lululemon’s undervalued now. The poll on Stocktwits asked users their thoughts on whether Lululemon’s valuation was justified following the Q3 earnings. More than half of the respondents are convinced of the company’s growth prospects.

Screenshot 2024-12-06 at 9.21.42 PM.png

Lululemon is a maker of athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for yoga, running, training, and most other activities.

Lululemon stock is down 20% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the broader retail sector ETF ($XRT), which is up 15%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Archer Aviation Stock Takes Off On Plans To Launch First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Flights In Abu Dhabi: Retail Turns Bullish

Archer Aviation Stock Takes Off On Plans To Launch First Commercial Electric Air Taxi Flights In Abu Dhabi: Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

Nvidia’s Stock Slides As EU Ramps Up Anti-Trust Investigation Into AI Chip Maker: Retail Turns Bearish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Uber Stock Rebounds From Waymo Worries With First International Robotaxi Launch: Retail Turns Bullish

Kanguva OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Suriya, Bobby Deol's HIT film RBA

Kanguva OTT Release Date: When and Where to enjoy Suriya, Bobby Deol's HIT film

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon