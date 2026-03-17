Chip Wilson said that the company must answer how continued discounting is impacting its brand value, and also explain the board’s decision-making process on product launches in light of recent product failures.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) founder Chip Wilson on Tuesday pressed the company to answer multiple questions at the upcoming quarterly earnings call amid a proxy fight.

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Wilson said that the company must answer how continued discounting is impacting its brand value, and also explain the board’s decision-making process on product launches in light of recent product failures. Wilson also enquired how the company seeks to address its falling in same store sales in North America before it starts to impact global markets.

Wilson, who slammed the company’s current leadership as incapable, launched the latest proxy fight against Lululemon’s board in late December by nominating three independent directors- Marc Maurer, Laura Gentile and Eric Hirshberg.

LULU is slated to report its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

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