Lockheed Martin launched new counter-drone and missile systems, including MORFIUS X-Rotor and PAC-3 ACE.

Lockheed Martin said the MORFIUS X-Rotor can counter multiple drones in a single mission using reusable microwave technology.

PAC-3 ACE offers faster, affordable defense against aircraft, missiles and ballistic threats.

The company has secured major defense contracts, including a $10.5 billion logistics deal and a $502 million Army award this month.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) gained premarket on Monday as the company expanded its counter-drone and missile defense capabilities by introducing two new systems: the MORFIUS X-Rotor airborne high-power microwave platform and the PAC-3 Adapted Capability Effector (PAC-3 ACE).

LMT’s New Defense Technologies Target Battlefield Challenges

Lockheed Martin said the MORFIUS X-Rotor can disable large groups of hostile drones in a single mission, while the PAC-3 ACE offers a lower-cost option for intercepting aerial and missile threats.

The company highlighted that the systems are intended to improve affordability, speed deployment, and strengthen allied defenses.

Lockheed’s Counter-Drone System Expands Operational Reach

MORFIUS X-Rotor uses high-power microwave technology to engage multiple drones at once and is designed for recovery and reuse after missions. Lockheed Martin said the system reduces the cost of countering drone attacks while maintaining the ability to operate across different command-and-control networks.

The company is advancing prototype production and preparing additional flight evaluations after previous testing in several U.S. locations.

"MORFIUS sets a new benchmark for counter-drone capability - delivering a high kill rate while keeping the cost per kill low," said Randy Crites, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Advanced Programs.

Lockheed Martin stock edged 0.4% higher in Monday’s premarket.

LMT Missile Interceptor Focuses On Affordability

PAC-3 ACE builds on Lockheed Martin’s existing missile defense architecture and connects with Patriot systems and the Integrated Battle Command System. The interceptor is designed to shorten development timelines while helping allies increase available defensive capacity.

Lockheed Martin said the system will address threats including aircraft, cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles. The company plans to work with U.S. and European suppliers to support production.

Lockheed Martin said the initiatives align with the U.S. Department of War’s 2025-2028 Rapid Response Counter-UAS Roadmap by emphasizing adaptable and cost-conscious defense solutions.

So far this month, Lockheed Martin has won several major defense contracts and expanded its global operations. The company received a potential $10.5 billion contract to provide logistics and support services for U.S. Special Operations Command, along with funding to develop a powerful laser weapon system to counter drones and cruise missiles.

It also secured a $502 million Army contract for Apache helicopter technology. In addition, Lockheed is investing $100 million in European startups and acquiring Ultra Maritime to strengthen its submarine warfare capabilities.

LMT Retail Traders’ View

On Stocktwit, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'bullish' from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

LMT stock has gained 5% year-to-date.

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