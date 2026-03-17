Morgan Stanley said Lemonade’s initial move into the self-driving vehicle space “represents an important first step.”

Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Lemonade to $85 from $80.

Tesla’s partnership puts the insurer ahead of competitors, Morgan Stanley says.

The firm indicated that pricing remains grounded in risk evaluation, suggesting a disciplined approach.

Morgan Stanley has upgraded Lemonade Inc. (LMND) to an ‘Overweight’ rating, citing its emerging collaboration with Tesla Inc. (TSLA) as a catalyst that could reshape its long-term growth outlook.

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In January, the insurance provider introduced a new product for autonomous cars, initially targeting vehicles equipped with Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology. (FSD)

Lemonade stock traded over 6% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ message volume levels.

LMND’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:00 a.m. ET on Mar. 17, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

A First Mover Bet On Autonomous Insurance

Morgan Stanley stated that Lemonade’s early involvement in the autonomous vehicle ecosystem "represents an important first step", according to TheFly. By working alongside Tesla, the insurer gains access to real-world driving data and operational insights, positioning it ahead of competitors in a space that is still developing.

The firm sees this as a foundational move that could unlock future opportunities as self-driving adoption expands. Morgan Stanley also increased the price target for Lemonade to $85 from $80.

What Does It Mean For LMND’s Earnings Story?

Lemonade has introduced a pricing incentive, offering a steep 50% discount on auto coverage when Tesla’s full self-driving mode is activated. Lemonade said drivers using the feature could see per-mile costs reduced by roughly half, reflecting internal data suggesting lower accident risk during automated operation.

Despite this aggressive approach, Morgan Stanley noted that the company is not compromising on underwriting standards. The firm indicated that pricing remains grounded in risk evaluation, suggesting a disciplined approach even as it experiments with new models.

Analysts expect Lemonade to deepen its exposure to autonomous driving over time, which could help scale its insurance platform. Morgan Stanley also believes this trajectory could “meaningfully improve” the company’s earnings profile over the longer term.

LMND stock has declined over 18% year-to-date.

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