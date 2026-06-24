Trump said the new “state-of-the-art” facility would create over 1,000 jobs.

Trump spotlighted Eli Lilly’s $3.5 billion Pennsylvania manufacturing facility during a jobs-focused speech.

Lilly’s Fogelsville site will produce next-generation weight-loss medicines, including Retatrutide.

Lilly has announced nine new U.S. manufacturing sites since 2020 and committed more than $50 billion to capital expansion.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) drew attention late Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump put the drugmaker’s $3.5 billion Pennsylvania factory in the spotlight, just as its obesity-drug ambitions expand overseas.

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LLY stock rose 0.4% on Tuesday to end at $1,107.08, although it was down about 0.1% in overnight trading.

Trump Spotlights LLY Factory

Speaking at a Mack Trucks facility in Pennsylvania, Trump pointed to Lilly’s Lehigh Valley site as evidence of manufacturing momentum in the state. He used the Pennsylvania stop to tout his economic agenda, saying the state has added more than 32,000 jobs and 2,600 manufacturing jobs in recent months. Trump also added that the number would rise “as the factories start to open,” according to a Fox Business report.

“Eli Lilly has just announced — great company, by the way, drug company — a $3.5 billion investment in a brand-new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility right down the road that’s going to create over a thousand jobs,” Trump said.

Lilly said in January that it would invest more than $3.5 billion in a new injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania. The site will produce next-gen weight-loss medicines, including Retatrutide, Lilly’s experimental triple-hormone obesity drug. The company expects the project to create 850 high-value jobs and about 2,000 construction jobs, with operations slated to begin in 2031.

Lilly has announced nine new U.S. manufacturing sites since 2020 and committed more than $50 billion to capital expansion.

LLY Eyes Global Weight-Loss Pill Launch

Earlier this month, Lilly said Phase 3 data showed that Retatrutide reduced moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea severity by 60.6% in adults with obesity and cut knee osteoarthritis pain by up to 73.1%. The company had previously reported that patients with obesity lost 28% of body weight in retatrutide studies. The drug, known as Lilly’s experimental “triple G” therapy, targets GLP-1, GIP and glucagon receptors.

Lilly also expects to launch its weight-loss pill in Europe and Britain in the second half of 2026 or early 2027, following recent approvals in the U.S. and the UAE. The company plans to target out-of-pocket telehealth channels overseas, similar to its U.S. strategy, while still seeking public reimbursement where possible, Reuters noted.

“Our goal will still be public coverage, wherever possible,” Lilly executive Patrik Jonsson said, adding that Trump’s “most-favored-nation” (MFN) pricing policy “will play a role for all launches.”

Lilly signed an agreement with the Trump administration last year, committing to provide MFN pricing on new medicines. The company also agreed to offer Medicare beneficiaries obesity treatments, including Zepbound and Orforglipron, branded as Foundayo, at no more than $50 per month, with additional discounts for self-pay patients through LillyDirect.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About LLY?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for LLY was ‘bearish’ amid a 177% jump in message volumes over the past week.

LLY sentiment and message volume as of June 23 | Source: Stocktwits

LLY stock has risen 45% over the past year, with followers on Stocktwits spiking by more than 26%, indicating healthy retail-trader interest in the megacap pharma stock.

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