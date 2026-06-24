IBRX is already part of the Russell 2000, Russell 2500, and Russell 3000, with its current market cap around $7.67 billion.

Retail traders are watching Friday’s Russell reconstitution, betting IBRX could graduate from the Russell 2000 into the Russell 1000.

Russell’s 2026 data showed a cutoff of around $5.7 billion for the Russell 1000/Russell 2000.

Traders are speculating that Russell 1000 inclusion could trigger index-fund buying after Friday’s close.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) rose 1% in extended trading on Tuesday as traders speculated that a move into the Russell 1000 could bring a rush of index-fund demand after Friday’s close.

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IBRX stock jumped over 1% on Tuesday to end at $7.32. Shares, however, are on track to end June lower, with the stock down 3% so far this month.

IBRX Bulls Bet On Russell Upgrade

The chatter comes ahead of the 2026 Russell reconstitution, which takes effect after the U.S. market closes on Friday. Russell’s annual reshuffling uses market capitalizations from its April 30 rank day. IBRX is already part of the Russell 2000, Russell 2500, and Russell 3000 indexes.

Now, with ImmunityBio’s current market cap around $7.67 billion, retail traders are betting that the stock could graduate into the Russell 1000. For 2026, Russell data shows the cutoff between the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 was around $5.7 billion.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX has slipped to ‘bearish’ since the past week from ‘bullish’ levels a month ago amid a 349% jump in message volumes in a month.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of June 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user claimed that IBRX getting added to the Russell 1000 could mean “10.6 million shares of buying after the close Friday,” referring to the potential demand from funds tracking Russell indexes.

Others said that a Russell 1000 inclusion could improve the stock’s trading profile by attracting more passive ownership, reducing volatility, and reducing the sharp intraday swings often seen in smaller-cap biotech stocks. Some retail traders also said that the move was part of a broader rotation into “derisked bio,” pointing to IBRX alongside biotech and small-cap ETFs such as XBI, IBB and TNA.

Why Friday’s Close Matters For IBRX

Russell reconstitution is one of the biggest index events of the year, as funds tracking Russell benchmarks must adjust portfolios to reflect the new index membership. CME Group said last month that $11 trillion is benchmarked to Russell indexes, creating “massive asset flows and high volatility” when passive funds rebalance. The final trading session before the rebalance is typically one of the year’s highest-volume days, with trading concentrated around the closing auction.

CME said that $217.2 billion in U.S. stocks traded in the closing moments across the NYSE and Nasdaq during last year’s Russell reconstitution. One Stocktwits user also said that index funds are “legally bound to match the official Closing Cross price.”

Anktiva Data Backs IBRX Bull Case

Last month, the FDA accepted ImmunityBio’s application to expand Anktiva plus BCG to patients with papillary-only bladder cancer whose disease no longer responds to BCG, setting a Jan. 6, 2027, decision date. The move marked a turnaround after the agency previously refused to review a similar filing.

ImmunityBio said its Quilt-3.032 study showed that 58.2% of patients remained disease-free after 12 months, while more than 80% avoided bladder removal surgery through three years. The company has also expanded Anktiva across the UK, the EU, and Macau, and signed a U.S. agreement with Japan BCG Laboratory for a second potential source of BCG supply amid bladder cancer treatment shortages.

IBRX stock has surged 165% over the past year.

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