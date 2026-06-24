The rally reflects broader positive sentiment toward Viking’s lead candidate, VK2735, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed in both injectable and oral forms for obesity.

The obesity drug market is currently dominated by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and its American rival Eli Lilly and Co.

The most important near-term catalyst for VKTX is data expected in the third quarter from a “maintenance” study looking at different ways patients can take the company’s obesity drug over the long term.

Following the maintenance trial data readout, Viking plans to initiate pivotal late-stage trials for the oral tablet formulation of VK2735 in the second half of 2026.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) closed nearly 8% higher on Tuesday, clocking its best day since late March, amid renewed interest in the company’s obesity drug pipeline and buyout anticipation.

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Viking’s Big Bet

The rally reflects broader positive sentiment toward Viking’s lead candidate, VK2735, a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed in both injectable and oral forms for obesity.

Viking is advancing the subcutaneous version of VK2735 in the late-stage VANQUISH program, with studies already fully enrolled. The company also plans to move the oral tablet formulation of VK2735 into late-stage development later this year.

The obesity drug market is currently dominated by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk and its American rival Eli Lilly and Co. Both the major names kicked off in the market with an injectable obesity drug, but recently won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for oral obesity pills as well.

Investors have shown growing interest in Viking’s dual-track approach (injectable + oral), which could offer flexibility for patients who prefer to start with or switch to a pill.

VKTX’s Near-Term Catalyst

Viking Therapeutics has a few notable upcoming events that could move the stock over the next several months. The most important near-term catalyst is data expected in the third quarter from a ‘maintenance’ study looking at different ways patients can take the company’s obesity drug over the long term.

Enrolled in January 2026, the 180-patient early-stage trial first doses obese volunteers with weekly subcutaneous VK2735 for 19 weeks to drive initial weight loss, then switches them to flexible maintenance regimens—monthly subcutaneous injections, daily oral tablets, weekly oral tablets, or placebo. The goal is to test whether the same molecule, available in both injectable and oral forms, can sustain weight loss with far less frequent dosing while preserving tolerability and avoiding the side-effect spikes that often occur when patients switch between different obesity drugs.

Obesity drugs face major challenges with long-term adherence and weight regain. Positive data could strongly differentiate Viking’s program from competitors. It directly addresses the “maintenance” part of the obesity market.

Other Catalysts for VKTX

Following the maintenance trial data readout, Viking plans to initiate pivotal late-stage trials for the oral tablet formulation of VK2735 in the second half of 2026.

At the same time, early-stage dosing of VK3019 — Viking’s internally developed amylin receptor agonist — is on track to begin imminently after clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate human trials. Initial safety and pharmacokinetic data from the study are also expected later this year.

The company had a $603 million cash runway as of the end of the first quarter, enough to fund all its plans into 2027.

How Did VKTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VKTX jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels. According to the platform’s internal data, retail chatter around the stock has risen by about 3000% over the past 30 days.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock is currently trading at a fraction of its value.

Other users are speculating a buyout or a partnership deal for Viking.

According to data from Koyfin, 18 of the 20 analysts covering VKTX rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while two rate it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $92.58, representing a potential upside of about 166% from the last closing price.

VKTX stock has fallen by about 1% year-to-date.

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