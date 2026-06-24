The small-cap stocks surged between 6% and 27% after hours on Tuesday.

Trinity shares climbed after the company launched Trinovium, a subsidiary focused on liquid-cooling solutions for AI data centers.

Quanterix gained after new CFO Jason Faessler officially took office, completing a broader leadership overhaul.

Recon posted the biggest after-hours gain after rebounding from a record low of $0.43.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB), Recon Technology (RCON), and Quanterix Corp. (QTRX) each recorded double-digit advances in after-hours trading Tuesday as new growth opportunities, management changes, or technical trading setups stoked investors’ interest.

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TRIB Enters AI Data Center Cooling Market With Trinovium Launch

Trinity shares rose after the company launched Trinovium, a new subsidiary focused on developing liquid-cooling solutions for AI data centers. The move comes as data center operators turn to liquid cooling to handle the heat produced by advanced chips and AI systems.

The initiative will utilize Trinity’s established manufacturing network in the U.S. and Europe, along with its experience producing high-purity fluids for healthcare applications.

Rather than building entirely new production facilities, Trinity plans to repurpose part of its current manufacturing capacity. The company said its facilities already produce large volumes of specialized fluids annually, allowing it to enter the market without substantial additional capital investment and to improve returns from existing operations.

Trinovium's first offering is a direct-to-chip cooling fluid designed to support equipment protection, fluid stability, and high levels of purity.

Trinity Biotech stock traded over 16% higher overnight. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

QTRX Completes Leadership Transition

Quanterix rose after the company’s newly appointed CFO, Jason Faessler, officially assumed the role on Tuesday. The transition follows broader leadership changes, including the appointment of Geoff Albrecht to oversee the diagnostics segment.

Investors saw the leadership changes as a way to bring more stability to the company as it continues developing blood tests for neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's.

Despite advances in its Alzheimer's testing programs and merger-related cost savings, Quanterix stock has struggled to regain traction, losing roughly half its value in the last 12 months.

Quanterix stock traded nearly 6% higher overnight. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘neutral’ territory.

RCON Benefits From Technical Rebound

Recon Technology delivered the strongest gain of the group after falling sharply during the regular trading session. The stock hit a record low of $0.43 earlier in the day before buyers returned in after-hours trading.

The stock's rebound appears to be driven by speculative buying and investors closing short positions.

Recon has seen its shares plunge 83% in the last 12 months. One of the biggest pressures on the stock has been the company’s capital-raising activity. Earlier this year, Recon filed a large mixed-shelf registration that raised expectations for future stock issuance. Those concerns intensified after the company completed an $18 million private placement transaction in April.

Recon Technology stock traded over 27% higher overnight. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

So far this year, QTRX and TRIB stocks declined 49% and 55%, respectively, while RCON stock plunged 72%. Year-to-date.

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