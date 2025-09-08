The company announced the first-ever real-world test of its solid-state lithium-metal battery in a functioning electric vehicle, featuring a Ducati motorcycle equipped with QuantumScape’s QSE-5 battery cells.

QuantumScape Corp. (QS) on Monday announced the first-ever real-world test of its solid-state lithium-metal battery in a functioning electric vehicle.

The debut featured a Ducati motorcycle fitted with the company’s QSE-5 battery cells, powered by its proprietary Cobra manufacturing process, at the IAA Mobility event in Munich.

Following the update, QuantumScape stock rose by over 27% on Monday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘bullish’ territory from ‘bearish’ the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

QS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Sep. 8, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 110% surge in user message count in the past week. A bullish Stocktwits user said the update opens the door for revealing the names of other OEMs using QuantumScape’s battery.

Another user said the stock is ‘undervalued’.

PowerCo SE, Volkswagen’s battery subsidiary and a key partner in the project, played a central role in facilitating this demonstration. The Ducati V21L race motorcycle used for the test was equipped with a specially designed battery system developed by experts at Audi, a member of the Volkswagen Group.

The event highlighted the battery’s capabilities, including high energy density, rapid charge performance, and thermal stability. Key specifications include 844-watt-hours-per-liter energy density, 10C continuous discharge rate, and the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in just over 12 minutes.

In June, QuantumScape fully integrated its Cobra separator technology into its manufacturing baseline. Additionally, QuantumScape and PowerCo extended their collaboration agreement, potentially worth up to $131 million over the next two years. This partnership is seen as a key enabler for scaling up global deployment of the QSE-5 battery platform.

QuantumScape stock has gained over 88% in 2025 and over 78% in the last 12 months.

