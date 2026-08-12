Firefly Aerospace CEO Jason Kim sees traction for its Alpha and larger Eclipse launch vehicles amid a surge in demand for satellite launches.

Kim says the firm is seeing strong demand from existing customers like Lockheed Martin as well as new customers.

Firefly recently extended its agreement with Lockheed Martin through 2031, covering as many as 25 launches using an upgraded Alpha configuration.

Kim says the satellite firm is producing at a ‘record pace’ at the moment.

Firefly Aerospace (FLY) is getting another positive signal from its core launch business, with CEO Jason Kim saying that demand for rocket launches is soaring even as industry capacity remains severely constrained. He added that it bodes well for the company’s Alpha and larger Eclipse launch vehicles.

The comments come a day after Firefly reported second quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations.

Rocket Launch Demand Is Outpacing Capacity

“There’s so much demand for launch. It’s the most constrained I’ve ever seen it,” Kim said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. “We're seeing a lot of strong demand from, you know, existing customers like Lockheed Martin, as well as new customers.”

The company recently extended its agreement with Lockheed Martin through 2031, covering as many as 25 launches using an upgraded Alpha configuration. Alpha is Firefly’s smaller rocket used to launch satellites into space.

Firefly was also recently awarded a second hypersonic task order for Alpha from a confidential customer.

FLY stock was up 3.5% in premarket trading at the time of writing.

Firefly’s Production Ramping Up At ‘Record Pace’

Firefly is targeting three Alpha launches in 2026, with Flight 8 scheduled for the fourth quarter. That rocket is undergoing final integration and testing before being sent to Vandenberg Space Force Base for static-fire testing and launch. Most of Firefly’s planned Alpha launches for 2027 are already booked.

“We are producing at record pace right now. If you look at our factory in Austin, Texas, you'll see that the carbon deposit tanks - we are at record production rates. And then our machine shop is at record production pace as well,” Kim added.

Wall Street Remains Bullish On Demand Environment After Q2 Earnings Beat

On Tuesday, the company reported record second-quarter revenue of $117.7 million, beating the $88.5 million expected by analysts, according to Fiscal.ai. Its adjusted loss of $0.42 per share was narrower than the expected $0.53 per share loss. Firefly expects full-year revenue between $420 million and $450 million.

Following the results, Roth Capital lowered the price target to $45 from $60 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating, according to The Fly. Analyst Suji Desilva cited broader market valuation adjustment for the target price cut but expects FireFly’s launch business to benefit from a strong demand environment.

FLY Bulls Eye $100

Retail sentiment surrounding FLY on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ amid a 350% surge in message volumes over the past 24 hours.

One user expects the stock to climb to $100 over the next three years, implying a 73% upside from current levels.

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The stock has gained more than 10% so far this year.

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