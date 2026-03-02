Retail traders have turned bullish on the infrared optics maker as geopolitical escalation spotlights demand for drone and defense tech.

During the weekend, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran and killed the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family in an operation called “Operation Epic Fury.”

LightPath's G5 IR provides high-performance mid-wave zoom thermal imaging camera systems to thin film deposition services on a variety of infrared substrates.

Last week, LightPath said it wanted to pursue more government and defense projects.

LightPath Technologies shares gained nearly 3% in overnight trading, poised to snap a three-day losing streak if momentum holds into trading hours on Monday after investors turned bullish on the company’s products, which are used for defense technologies.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across industries use LightPath’s optics, which the company designs, fabricates, and coats all in-house to meet the highest precision standards.

LightPath’s G5 IR provides high-performance mid-wave zoom thermal imaging camera systems to thin film deposition services on a variety of infrared substrates. The integration of G5 IR has helped LightPath gain access to the defense, aerospace, security, and optical solutions sectors, including enhanced thin-film coating capabilities.

What Is Retail Talking About LightPath?

A user on Stocktwits noted that geopolitics was shining a spotlight on drone component manufacturing, putting LightPath in focus.

“If we go to war with iran surely thats good for the stock, right? Market will dump but it increases tensions with china which is a direct positive for the company,” said one bullish watcher.

Retail sentiment on LightPath jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘normal’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the past month, retail message volume on Stocktwits for the stock jumped more than 33%, and the ticker has seen a nearly 3% spike in followers on the platform during the same time.

US, Israel Attack Iran

The attack has escalated tensions between these countries, with Iran sending missiles and drones to Gulf countries. On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. military would continue bombing Iran until its objectives are achieved.

Last week, LightPath said it wanted to pursue more government and defense projects. The company said it had identified that, because of the BlackDiamond and the alternatives to Germanium, it's a really big market for infrared optics.

“You can't be an infrared company if you're doing only 8% of your revenue in defense. We changed that, and that's part of our move away from China back to the U.S. and Europe, and the direction we're going, that's now defense and government being more than 70% of our revenue,” CFO Albert Miranda said.

Shares of LightPath have rocketed nearly 368% in the last 12 months.

