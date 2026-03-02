With 2026 being the year of public debut for SpaceX, the company has already launched several improvements to its direct-to-cell feature.

The new improvement also helps place video calls from higher terrains, where traditional networks usually have zero connectivity.

Starlink Mobile’s next-generation satellites are looking to expand on these capabilities by providing broadband directly to mobile phones.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported that SpaceX is aiming to file confidentially for an initial public offering of more than $1.75 trillion.

Starlink, the satellite internet unit of SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, has launched an upgraded mobile satellite internet service that allows customers to access video, voice, and messaging in areas without terrestrial coverage. The rollout comes amid growing speculation that SpaceX could pursue an upsized initial public offering this month.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The upgraded Direct to Cell service, now rebranded as Starlink Mobile, integrates with Grok, xAI's AI assistant, enabling users to upload images to pinpoint precise locations and receive contextual details about their surroundings. The enhancement also supports video calls from high-altitude or remote areas where traditional networks typically offer little to no connectivity.

Starlink Mobile

Starlink said that, with 650 satellites in low-Earth orbit, the world's only satellite-to-mobile constellation is powering data, voice, video, and messaging across six continents and will be accessible to more than 1.7 billion people.

Starlink Mobile’s next-generation satellites are looking to expand on these capabilities by providing broadband directly to mobile phones. As per Starlink’s website, data usage is now available across 40-plus apps and 100-plus devices. Future service will offer streaming, emails, and more.

The voice service is now only available with apps. Future features would include native calling and also enable large files and videos.

SpaceX Upsized IPO?

Since late last year, Wall Street has been buzzing with Musk's SpaceX shaping up for a blockbuster IPO year, with a flurry of developments, including the acquisition of the billionaire's artificial intelligence startup, xAI.

Last week, Bloomberg News reported that SpaceX is aiming to file confidentially for an initial public offering valued at more than $1.75 trillion, and that the filing could come as soon as March.

Starlink’s satellite internet service has been the company’s bigger cash cow, with estimates from Payload Space showing the segment's revenue rose from around $1.9 billion in 2022 to $4.2 billion in 2023 and to about $8.2 billion in 2024.

In December, several media reports noted that the rocket company was planning to go public at an eye-watering valuation of around $1.5 trillion, making it the biggest IPO in history.

Retail sentiment on SpaceX was in the ‘bearish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<