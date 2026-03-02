Microsoft stock declined 1% in Monday’s premarket session, after a 2.2% drop on Friday.

The U.S.-Iran escalation is weighing on the U.S. and Asian markets.

Tech stocks have been under for several weeks amid a selloff due to AI-related fears.

Retail investors feel MSFT indicators are upbeat, making it a good time to buy.

Retail investors largely ignored the potential risk to Microsoft from the U.S.–Iran conflict, arguing the stock is among the safest plays even amid wartime volatility.

Scores of user comments on the platform underscored the company’s defensive appeal, citing its vast scale and mission-critical products and services that underpin operations worldwide. Retail sentiment, however, remained ‘neutral,’ unchanged from the previous week, although chatter picked up considerably.

Retail's View On MSFT

“$MSFT msft is such a safe name during war and it’s used heavily oh man 420 this week,” said a user, while another said it would rebound sharply on Monday as the conflict is essentially over and the U.S. won.

Another person said that Microsoft's leading stock indicators looked healthy, making it the ideal time to load up shares: “$MSFT insiders buying, RSI, PE, 200 week. So many reasons to buy!!! This will be green tomorrow!”

Members also discussed a potential upside from its investee company and AI partner, OpenAI, closing a massive $110 billion funding round and securing a key Pentagon contract.

Analysts Maintain Faith In Mag7

Message volume surrounding MSFT on Stocktwits surged 64% over the past week, as the retail trading community expressed robust interest in the “Magnificent Seven” stock, with prominent analysts saying the recent software selloff presented a great opportunity for investors.

Microsoft shares declined 2.2% on Friday; they are down about 19% year to date. MSFT stock dropped 1% in Monday’s premarket trading, while the U.S. futures dropped by less than 1%.

