The Principal Research Analyst at Nansen told Stocktwits that a deeper selloff in U.S. tech stocks could push Bitcoin below $60,000.

  • Principal Research Analyst Aurelie Barthere noted that most of the “bad news” has already been priced into crypto markets.
  • According to her, the primary risk facing cryptocurrencies is the weakness in equities, especially when it comes to technology stocks. 
  • Software stocks currently lead year-to-date losses in the S&P 500.

Bitcoin (BTC) would be headed below $60,000 if the weakness in the U.S. technology stocks worsens, according to Nansen analyst Aurelie Barthere.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

According to her, analysts are watching for signs of trend reversal as Bitcoin trades between $60,000 and $70,000 but if U.S. tech equities stage a sharp drop, it could lead to Bitcoin’s price dropping below $60,000.

Software names have been the biggest drag on the S&P 500 this year, led by Intuit (INTU), which is down 38.25% year-to-date entering March. Workday Inc. (WDAY), Gartner (IT), The Trade Desk (TTD), and AppLovin Corporation (APP) also ranked among the S&P 500’s five biggest losers so far in 2026.

When Will Bitcoin’s Price Rise?

“Currently, BTC is trading between $60k and $70k,” Barthere told Stocktwits over email. “We are watching for higher "lows" before asserting that we are seeing a trend reversal or bottoming.”

According to her, most of the "bad news" – like the CLARITY Act delay, hawkish Kevin Warsh as U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick for Fed Chair and the uncertainty of the mid-terms – has already been priced in. “This is usually a great set-up for a contrarian move,” she said.

When Could Bitcoin’s Price Fall?

The S&P 500 has edged just 0.49% higher so far this year while the Nasdaq has fallen 2.47%. Silver, in comparison, has gained more than 33% while gold’s price have surged more than 20%. 

“I do not like the price action in U.S. – and especially U.S. Tech – equities, which struggle to reach new highs. Were these to correct significantly, I think this would bring BTC below $60k,” Barthere warned.

Bitcoin Tumbles As U.S.-Iran Tensions Spike

Bitcoin’s price tumbled 2.2% in the last 24hours, falling below $66,000. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin trended in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on March 2 as of 2:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) led losses among crypto majors, both down over 4%, amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes on Iran. In a public address online, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the “combat operation” would not stop until “all objectives” are met. The overall cryptocurrency market slipped 1.1% in the last 24 hours to around $2.3 trillion. 

Meanwhile, INTU’s stock was down 2.23% in overnight trade, with retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits falling to ‘bullish’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past day. Chatter remained at ‘extremely high’ levels. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) was down 1.94% after hours, with retail sentiment showing a similar shift to ‘bullish’ from the ‘extremely bullish’ zone over the past day. 

Read also: Crypto Market Tumbles – $350M Liquidated After Trump Vows To Continue Iran Strikes

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<