AEye caught retail attention after reporting a 110% increase in fourth-quarter revenue and joining NVIDIA's Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab to boost its lidar solutions.

The NVIDIA partnership enables AEye to validate its systems, including its long-range lidar solutions, on NVIDIA DRIVE platforms.

AEye ended 2025 with $86.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, giving it an operational runway into 2028.

The company's net loss narrowed to $7.3 million from a loss of $8.5 million.

Shares of AEye Inc (LIDR) surged 38% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, and are on track to reclaim their 200-day moving average for the first time since Jan. 26, 2026, after the lidar manufacturer announced a tie-up with NVIDIA and reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter topline.

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Source: TradingView

The pre-market gains generated significant buzz on Stocktwits, with retail sentiment for LIDR flipping to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

Retail Piles In As Sentiment Flips Bullish

Another user expects the stock to rise by more than 60% from current levels by September.

However, one bearish user called the NVIDIA partnership “generic” and not a reason to add the stock.

Joining the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab

On Monday, AEye announced it would join the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, which also includes Novanta, Gatik and Hesai. The partnership enables AEye to validate its systems, including its long-range lidar solutions, on NVIDIA DRIVE platforms for improved interoperability and system-level safety.

NVIDIA Halos provides a full-stack safety framework that covers the entire AI lifecycle, from development through deployment. This is significant not only for AEye’s credibility but also for compliance with automotive safety standards.

“By aligning with NVIDIA’s full-stack safety architecture, we are helping our customers accelerate the deployment of advanced driver assistance and autonomous systems with confidence,” CEO Matt Fisch said.

Cash Runway Eases Dilution Concerns

AEye’s fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue surged 110% to $97,000, beating Street estimates of $80,000 according to Stocktwits data. Net loss narrowed to $7.3 million, or a loss of $0.17 per share, from $8.5 million, or $0.93 per share. Consensus estimates were $0.19 per share.

Crucially, AEye ended 2025 with $86.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, giving it an operational runway into 2028 based on its 2026 cash burn outlook. The company expects FY 2026 cash burn to range between $30 million and $35 million.

One user was bullish about the company’s cash in hand, allaying fears of dilution.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 13%.

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