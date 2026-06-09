Keefe Bruyette says premium pricing and margin protection offer a better long-term path than high-volume growth.

Keefe Bruyette upgraded Toll Brothers to “Outperform” and raised its price target to $161.

The firm said demand from affluent buyers and benefits from its land holdings give Toll Brothers an edge.

Keefe Bruyette downgraded Lennar to “Underperform” and cut its price target to $86, citing challenges in the entry-level housing market.

U.S. home builders Toll Brothers (TOL) and Lennar (LEN) are pursuing contrasting strategies that have drawn Wall Street's attention as elevated mortgage rates continue to influence buyer behavior.

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The residential construction market is changing, with luxury-focused builders and volume-oriented developers experiencing different levels of demand and profitability.

Analyst’s Strong Case For TOL

On Monday, Keefe Bruyette upgraded Toll Brothers’ stock to “Outperform” from “Market Perform” and increased its price target to $161 from $158, implying a 17% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

The firm cited the company's positioning in higher-income buyer segments and its ability to better withstand current market pressures as the reasons for the upgrade.

Analysts said the housing landscape remains split, with some consumer groups facing greater affordability challenges than others. Builders focused on first-time buyers could encounter earnings pressure, while companies serving wealthier households, move-up purchasers, and active-adult communities appear better equipped to preserve profitability.

Keefe Bruyette highlighted continued demand from affluent buyers, benefits from Toll Brothers' landholdings in an inflationary environment, and stronger operational trends following its fiscal second-quarter (Q2) results. The firm believes these characteristics give Toll Brothers a competitive advantage and added that its customer base has generally shown greater resilience than lower-income segments that remain sensitive to financing costs.

Toll Brothers stock traded over 1% higher overnight ahead of Tuesday. The company now trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 10.4.

LEN Faces More Challenges

At the same time, Keefe Bruyette downgraded Lennar to “Underperform” from “Market Perform”. The firm also reduced its price target to $86 from $97, reflecting concerns about weaker conditions affecting entry-level homebuyers.

BTIG also cut its price target on Lennar to $73 from $77 and kept its “Sell” rating ahead of the company's Q2 earnings report on Friday. The firm expects weaker profits and believes Lennar is facing a more difficult business environment.

The analyst said a closer look at Lennar’s land-banking costs suggests they could have a bigger impact on earnings than previously expected. The firm also noted that a large inventory of completed homes may make it harder for Lennar to reduce buyer incentives, which could further hurt profit margins.

According to Fiscal AI data, analysts see Q2 revenue of $8 billion with earnings of $1.24 per share. Lennar now trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 13. Lennar stock inched 0.8% lower overnight ahead of Tuesday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bearish’ for TOL and ‘bullish’ for LEN. The watcher count for TOL slipped by 0.4% over the past month, while message volume increased by 100%. For LEN, the watcher count increased by 0.2%, while message volume growth was flat.

So far this year, TOL stock has gained over 1% while LEN stock has slumped over 11%.

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