BlackRock Inc. (BLK) CEO Larry Fink on Wednesday reportedly dismissed concerns of an AI bubble, while issuing a warning about what could happen due to the lack of investments in the sector.

In a chat with Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani, organized by Moneycontrol, Fink stated that it is necessary to rapidly expand AI opportunities.

“I don’t believe there is an AI bubble. I believe the greatest risk we have is, if we don’t invest and continue to invest, China will win,” Fink said.

BlackRock shares were up 0.5% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

