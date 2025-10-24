The payment was in connection with the dosing of the first patient in a late-stage registrational trial of Ziftomenib.

Kura Oncology (KURA) said on Friday that it received a $30 million milestone payment under its collaboration agreement with Japan-based Kyowa Kirin, inked late last year.

The payment was in connection with the dosing of the first patient in a late-stage registrational trial of Ziftomenib evaluating the drug in combination with both intensive and non-intensive chemotherapy regimens in patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia with certain conditions.

Terms Of The Deal

Kura Oncology and Kyowa Kirin had entered into a deal in November 2024 to jointly develop and commercialize Ziftomenib. Under the agreement, Kura is eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion in total milestone payments.

KURA shares traded 7% higher in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

