Traditional U.S. wireless carriers are bracing for aggressive competition as SpaceX plans to expand beyond satellite coverage to build a full-scale terrestrial mobile network.

SpaceX signaled plans to capture the customer base of U.S. telecom operators during its earnings call.

SpaceX intends to combine Starlink satellite beams with ground infrastructure like cell towers to offer a complete terrestrial wireless service.

Telecom shares took a hit following bold statements regarding the potential displacement of traditional long-term carrier contracts.

Shares of major U.S. telecommunications carriers slid in extended trading after SpaceX (SPCX) revealed plans to build ground-based infrastructure to support a full-fledged mobile service, directly targeting the lucrative subscriber bases of incumbent wireless providers.

For years, established operators—AT&T Inc. (T), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), and T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)—viewed low-Earth orbit satellite providers primarily as potential partners to patch remote coverage gaps or rural dead zones. However, SpaceX's latest strategy signals a transition from a complementary service provider to a direct market competitor.

T, VZ, and TMUS stock all dropped over 2% after-hours on Tuesday.

US Telecom Operators Face New Competitor

While legacy networks rely on extensive ground infrastructure and multi-year subscriber contracts, SpaceX’s proposed dual model aims to blend direct-to-cell satellite coverage with newly built land systems, such as cell towers.

"The big three in the United States — AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are roughly a $600 billion a year market," said Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer, during her debut earnings call leading the newly public company. "I anticipate us being able to acquire quite a few of their customers, because I think our service will be better."

Following Shotwell's remarks, equity prices for AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile dropped sharply during late trading sessions as investors weighed the disruption of a broad-scale alternative network.

SpaceX Wireless Communication Plans

SpaceX’s connectivity division, Starlink, already beams high-speed internet directly to unmodified cellular devices, functioning mainly as a backup in areas where standard terrestrial towers fail to reach. To compete with national carriers on everyday voice, text, and data reliability, the company plans to build out missing terrestrial hardware.

"We definitely intend to build out the terrestrial component," Shotwell noted on the call. "So you will have not only the capability from the satellites themselves, but you will have a build-out of the hardware and systems necessary to make a true mobile service."

The dual strategy would allow the company to deliver seamless connectivity in dense urban environments via land towers, while maintaining off-grid coverage via orbiters.

SpaceX First Earnings Since IPO

The Elon Musk-led company posted second-quarter revenue of $7.8 billion, a 92% increase from $4.1 billion a year earlier and well ahead of average analyst forecasts of $6.8 billion.

Net loss narrowed to $541 million, or $0.09 per share, from $1.0 billion, or $0.34 per share, in the year-ago period. Capital spending remained elevated, particularly in AI, where capex hit $15.8 billion in the quarter as the company continued building out Colossus II, SpaceX’s large-scale AI compute infrastructure, and additional compute capacity. Total company capex reached $18.4 billion for the three months.

The Connectivity segment, driven by the company’s Starlink satellite internet service, delivered standout performance in the quarter.

Segment revenue rose 66% year-over-year to $4.3 billion, with income from operations climbing 79% to $1.7 billion. Starlink subscribers doubled to 12 million from a year earlier and rose 1.7 million sequentially, while average revenue per user held steady at $66.

T, TMUS, VZ Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on T and VZ stock was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes and was ‘bullish’ for TMUS stock.

One user highlighted that the market could be having an overstated reaction to the news.

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T and TMUS stock have lost 5% and 12%, respectively, so far this year, while VZ has gained 15% during the same period.

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