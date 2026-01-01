The company said on Tuesday that it intends to file an application in the second half of 2026 to begin its first in-human trial for its new development candidate KRRO-121.

Shares of Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO) jumped 13% on Thursday after multiple analysts upgraded the stock on optimism about the company’s new development candidate KRRO-121.

Korro is now looking to study the drug in the treatment of hyperammonemia. The company said on Tuesday that it intends to file an application in the second half of 2026 to begin its first in-human trial for the candidate.

Analysts Chime In

H.C. Wainwright upgraded Korro Bio to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with a $20 price target, according to TheFly. The firm said KRRO-121 adds a second, "independently risk-mitigated asset as a call option."

Korro shares are trading near a zero enterprise value, the analyst told investors in a research note. H.C. Wainwright believes KRRO-121 is not a read-through from KRRO-110,"so this is a truly independent shot on goal."

Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi on Wednesday also upgraded Korro Bio to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’ with a price target of $30, up from $11. Piper said it left the company’s analyst day on Tuesday with "strong conviction" for KRRO-121's probability of success, it said.

The firm is bullish ahead of KRRO-121's new drug filing in the second half of 2026, saying there is a "clear precedence for a regulatory path."

Oppenheimer also upgraded Korro Bio to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Perform’ with a $22 price target. The firm believes the company's probability of success is now reset and that KRRO-121 offers a fresh, interesting story wherein RNA editing can thrive. The firm sees potential for significant upside.

Pivot From KRRO-110

In November, Korro said that in its trial evaluating KRRO-110 in the genetic disorder called Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), it achieved functional protein production with a single administration, but it did not achieve the protein levels projected based on preclinical data.

The lower-than-expected results prompted a 34% reduction in working and the company subsequently opted KRRO-121 as its next development candidate, for the potential treatment of patients with hyperammonemia.

Hyperammonemia is a critical metabolic condition defined by abnormally elevated blood ammonia levels, commonly resulting from liver failure (cirrhosis) or inherited urea cycle disorders. It causes acute, severe neurological impairment—including encephalopathy, seizures, coma, and cerebral edema—and requires immediate medical intervention to prevent fatal brain damage.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KRRO stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user said that a strong momentum setup is shaping up, adding that buyers are defending these levels and pushing higher.

KRRO shares have dropped 60% in the past 12 months.

