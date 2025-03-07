Kroger Stock Rises On Q4 EPS Beat: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic

Q4 identical sales without fuel increased 2.4% year-over-year, the company said.

Kroger Stock Rises On Q4 EPS Beat: Retail’s Cautiously Optimistic
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 7, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Shares of Kroger jumped 2% on Thursday even as the grocery chain reported mixed fourth-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Kroger's earnings per share came in at  $1.14, better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. Revenue stood at $34.3 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $34.67 billion.

Identical sales without fuel increased 2.4%, the company said.

"Kroger is operating from a position of strength, delivering fourth quarter results that came in ahead of expectations due to the strength of our model and the disciplined execution of our teams," said Kroger chairman and CEO Ron Sargent. "We enter 2025 with positive momentum, focused on delivering an incredible customer experience through great quality at low prices.”

For fiscal 2025, the grocery chain projected identical sales without fuel at 2.0% – 3.0%. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share at $4.60-$4.80, below consensus estimate of $4.81.

Interim CFO Todd Foley said Investments made to diversify our business have added more ways for Kroger to drive sustainable future growth.

“With our strengthened balance sheet, we plan to continue to invest in our business through new store growth, grow our dividend subject to board approval, and return excess cash to our shareholders through share repurchases to drive shareholder returns in 2025, consistent with our long-term growth expectations,” he said.

Sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago. Message volume climbed further in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-03-07 at 7.28.03 AM.png KR sentiment meter and message volume on March 6 as of 9 pm ET

Kroger was subject to a lawsuit by fellow grocery chain Albertsons late last year after its $25 billion merger collapsed due to regulatory hurdles.

Earlier this week, former chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen was ousted following a board investigation connected to his personal conduct and unrelated to the business, the company said.

Kroger stock is up 4.3% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Xeris Biopharma Stock Soars To Nearly 4-Year High On Strong 2025 Outlook, Retail Bulls Charge In

Xeris Biopharma Stock Soars To Nearly 4-Year High On Strong 2025 Outlook, Retail Bulls Charge In

Bitcoin Tumbles As Trump's BTC Reserve Plan Fails To Impress: Retail Traders Livid As Strategy Stock, Other Cryptos Also Sink

Bitcoin Tumbles As Trump's BTC Reserve Plan Fails To Impress: Retail Traders Livid As Strategy Stock, Other Cryptos Also Sink

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Nosedives On Mixed Q1, Weak Guidance: Retail Uses Dip To Accumulate ‘Value’ Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Nosedives On Mixed Q1, Weak Guidance: Retail Uses Dip To Accumulate ‘Value’ Stock

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Reddit Unveils New Tools To Improve User Experience After Slowdown In Engagement Metrics: Retail Unimpressed Amid Tech Pessimism

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Mind Medicine's Net Losses Swell In Q4, But Retail Finds At Least 3 Reasons To Stay Bullish

Recent Stories

Career Guide: How to choose the right MBA programme: Full-time, Part-time, or Executive MBA? iwh

Career Guide: How to choose the right MBA programme: Full-time, Part-time, or Executive MBA?

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security' shk

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security'

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Ranjith gets engaged to his sweetheart Manasa Gowda - Photos inside NTI

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Ranjith gets engaged to his sweetheart Manasa Gowda – Photos inside

EPF withdrawal made easy: Get your PF money via UPI apps like GPay, PhonePe AJR

EPF withdrawal made easy: Get your PF money via UPI apps like GPay, PhonePe

THIS actor got married at 70 for the fourth time to 29 years younger woman; Read on NTI

THIS actor got married at 70 for the fourth time to 29 years younger woman; Read on

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon