An anonymous sender transferred 2.56 BTC to Satoshi’s Genesis address, permanently locking the funds, according to Arkham Intelligence data.

Bitcoin sent to the Genesis address cannot be spent by design, and similar transfers have previously been viewed as symbolic acts that effectively remove coins from circulation.

The transfer revived attention on Satoshi Nakamoto’s estimated 1 million BTC holdings, which have never moved and would be worth more than $70 billion at current prices.

According to on-chain data tracked by Arkham Intelligence, the transaction was sent to Satoshi Nakamoto’s Genesis address, the first Bitcoin wallet ever created. The transfer drew attention because Bitcoin sent to this address cannot be spent or recovered.

Bitcoin Sent To An Unspendable Address

The Genesis address holds the original block reward of 50 BTC, mined on January 3, 2009, when the Bitcoin network launched. That reward has never been spent. Today, the address holds about 57 BTC, valued at roughly $4 million, with all incoming funds permanently locked.

Owing to Bitcoin’s first block mechanism, funds sent to the Genesis address are unspendable by design, according to Bitcoin Core. As a result, analysts widely view such transfers as effectively removing Bitcoin from circulation, even though Bitcoin does not include a formal “burn” mechanism.

The transaction sparked discussion on crypto social media. On X, a market watcher wrote, “Someone just transferred 2.56 BTC to Satoshi’s wallet, worth over $180,000. No one knows why.”

Satoshi’s Untouched Bitcoin Fortune

Satoshi Nakamoto’s broader holdings remain untouched. According to Arkham data, Satoshi mined around 1.1 million BTC in Bitcoin’s early years. Those coins have never moved and would be worth roughly $70 billion to $77 billion at current prices.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $69,934.56, up by 0.78% over 24 hours. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around BTC remained in the ‘bearish’ territory, as chatter levels around it improved from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high’ over the past day.

Symbolic Transfers To Bitcoin’s First Address

This is not the first time Bitcoin has been sent to the Genesis address. In January 2024, just days after Bitcoin’s 15th anniversary, an unidentified crypto wallet sent 27 BTC, worth $1.2 million, to the same address. Like the latest transfer, those funds remain permanently inaccessible.

Such transfers tend to resurface during periods of heightened market attention, reinforcing Bitcoin’s fixed supply narrative, even if the financial impact is largely symbolic. Over the last week, Bitcoin hit a $60,000 low, while finally rebounding to the $70,000 level on Sunday.



