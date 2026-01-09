Ekterly is the first and only oral on-demand treatment for HAE, KalVista said, setting it apart from other on-demand HAE treatment options approved in the U.S.

KalVista launched Ekterly in the U.S. in July for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults and children aged 12 years and older.

Through the full year 2025, the company recorded global Ekterly revenue of $49 million.

Kalvista now plans to file a new drug application with the FDA for the drug in pediatric HAE patients aged 2 to 11 years in the third quarter of 2026.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) jumped 14% after hours on Thursday after the company said that it recorded about $35 million in revenue from its one and only approved drug Ekterly in the fourth quarter, merely months after launch.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KalVista launched Ekterly in the U.S. in July for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults and children aged 12 years and older. The company said that in the three months through the end of December, prescription refills surpassed initial prescriptions as the primary driver of revenue.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disease caused by deficiency or dysfunction of a protein called the C1 esterase inhibitor, where patients experience painful and debilitating attacks of tissue swelling in various locations of the body that can be life-threatening depending on the area affected.

Ekterly’s Edge

Ekterly is the first and only oral on-demand treatment for HAE, KalVista said, setting it apart from other on-demand HAE treatment options approved in the U.S., which require intravenous or subcutaneous administration.

Through the full year 2025, the company recorded global Ekterly revenue of $49 million. The drug is now approved in seven global markets including the U.S., United Kingdom, European Union, Switzerland, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

“Fundamental demand has remained strong, with some effects from seasonal variability, and we are encouraged by the continued high level of interest in switching to EKTERLY,” CEO Ben Palleiko said. “Internationally, we are seeing strong uptake in Germany, with early prescribing behaviors mirroring the positive trends we observed in the US, and we expect to expand into other major markets during 2026.”

Kalvista now plans to file a new drug application with the FDA for the drug in pediatric HAE patients aged 2 to 11 years in the third quarter of 2026. The company envisions launching the drug for the younger population in the U.S. in 2027.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KalVista jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at ‘high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user applauded the numbers as an “incredible start to Ekterly sales.” “This has a squeeze written all over it,” the user added.

Another user highlighted the drug’s potential and noted that the company could make as much as $340 million in revenue from the drug.

KALV stock has gained 92% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<