JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Dutch firm BUX have joined hands to offer the largest U.S. bank’s actively managed custom multi-asset exchange-traded (ETF) fund portfolios to European customers, the two companies said on Monday.

The portfolio offerings will be available under Bux’s Prime subscription, which costs 7.99 euros ($9.10) per month. Customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Austria, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy will be able to use it, as per the companies.

“By partnering with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, we’re opening the doors to a level of expertise that was previously only available to high-net-worth individuals through wealth managers or private banks,” Bux CEO Yorick Naeff said. The company is a part of ABN AMRO N.V.

According to the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA), actively managed ETFs have seen ‘significant growth’ in Europe in recent years, with net inflows reaching 16.3 billion euros in 2024. By the end of the year, total assets under management for these ETFs had risen to 49 billion euros.

Despite the rapid pace of growth, active ETFs only represent 2.4% of the overall market, compared to 8.4% in the U.S. The higher market share of active ETFs is primarily due to the larger participation of retail investors compared to Europe, where banks and wealth managers play a more significant role.

According to a Bloomberg News report, JPMorgan, BlackRock Inc., Invesco Ltd., and Goldman Sachs Asset Management have all unveiled active ETFs on European exchanges this year.

JPMorgan stock has gained 20.1% this year.

