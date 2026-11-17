According to Blue Macellari from T. Rowe Price, no single factor was driving the decline in Bitcoin’s price.

T. Rowe Price's Blue Macellari said that institutional clients thought differently from retail traders.

According to her, institutional clients were less about timing the market.

She said that volatility in crypto has come down over the years as more institutions have joined the market

As investors prepare for the upcoming Anthropic (ANT) IPO, Bitcoin (BTC) is losing some of the liquidity that once supported it, said Blue Macellari of T. Rowe Price on Monday, but she clarified that institutions are "not backing away" from cryptocurrency yet.

Macellari, head of digital asset strategy, told Bitcoin Magazine TV that the recent sell-off in the crypto markets has no single driver. She pointed to volatile equity markets, poor fiscal policy, and geopolitical uncertainty in energy markets, saying that Bitcoin was often not a beneficiary when investors rushed to safety.

Within crypto, she cited miners "selling into the market either to fund AI data centers or to repay data center debt." She also said liquidity had been leaving the space "in anticipation of the Anthropic IPO," adding, "We saw something similar with SpaceX."

Anthropic (ANT) is set to debut on Nasdaq on Thursday.

Nvidia Earnings Could Dictate Bitcoin's Next Move

Bitcoin fell alongside AI stocks since last week's Nvidia (NVDA) leadership changes. Now analysts are pricing in Bitcoin's move as dependent on Nvidia earnings.

Bitcoin had held up well at first, according to Macellari. Early in the recent tech-stock developments, crypto was "incredibly resilient in the face of equity tech sell-off and volatility." However, she said it was difficult for that to "continue for a sustained period of time."

Bitcoin's price was trading around $64,330, down 0.03% over the past day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BTC was in the 'neutral' zone, while chatter around it stayed at 'high' levels over the past day.

Why Institutional Investors Won’t Abandon Bitcoin

Macellari said institutional clients think differently from retail traders. "When we talk to institutional clients, they're long-term investors," she said, adding “they are sort of not backing away because we've seen too much volatility.” She added, tThey're not about timing the market; it's a long-term viewpoint." That has changed the conversation at major firms, she said.

"It's no longer about should I own this? Is this real? It's about sizing," Macellari added, explaining that volatility in crypto has come down steadily over the years as more institutions have joined the market, and said she expects that trend to continue.

Fed Hikes, Value Ahead

Coming to monetary policy, Macellari said she saw another Fed rate hike as "normal and expected." Still, she noted that tighter conditions meant less liquidity, which has historically been bad for Bitcoin.

Looking ahead, she said the AI-driven swings in markets were unlikely to last much longer. Once broader markets stabilize, she expects investors to refocus on fundamentals. "There's a lot of value across crypto right now," she said, adding that she is "looking for buying opportunities in this market."

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