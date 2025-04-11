user
user icon

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon Earnings In Spotlight — But Retail Bears Outnumber Bulls

According to a Stocktwits poll that received 1,500 votes, 49% of the respondents say they are bearish on bank results in the wake of a slowing economy and falling margins.

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon Earnings In Spotlight — But Retail Bears Outnumber Bulls
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Bank earnings will kick off on Friday, with four major lenders scheduled to report quarterly figures before the opening bell.

However, retail investors appear to be nervous ahead of the reports' release, led by fears of a slowing economy and declining margins.

According to a Stocktwits poll that received 1,500 votes, 49% of the respondents say they are bearish on bank results in the wake of a slowing economy and falling margins.

Only 30% of the respondents have a bullish outlook on banks, believing they are well-capitalized and can weather any upcoming storm.

Screenshot 2025-04-10 at 2.42.05 PM.png

Twenty-one percent of the respondents are clueless and fear the ongoing uncertainty will impact the lenders’ guidance.

Retail investor comments on the poll indicated a pessimistic take on the banks under the current environment.

On Friday, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and BNY Mellon will release their quarterly report.

According to FinChat data, JPMorgan is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64 on revenue of $44.14 billion for the quarter ending March 2025.

At the same time, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to report an EPS of $2.21 on a revenue of $16.55 billion.

Analysts expect Wells Fargo to report EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $20.76 billion and BNY Mellon to register EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $4.77 billion.

The bank earnings come at a time when the March consumer inflation came in unexpectedly lower.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the consumer price index (CPI) decreased 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in March after rising 0.2% in February. On an annual basis, CPI increased 2.4% before the seasonal adjustment.

Notably, the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee has acknowledged that inflation could remain higher and is aware that uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased.

Investors will now watch inflation figures in the coming months, as much will depend on how the Trump administration’s tariff policies take effect.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

Can Apple Dodge China Tariff Fallout Without Raising iPhone Prices? Analyst Sees A Path Amid Battered Retail Morale

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

BP Stock In Spotlight After Flagging Higher Debt, Lower Q1 Production

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Recent Stories

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement ATG

SS Rajamouli applauds Oscars' new Stunt Award; 'RRR' featured in announcement

''Tamannah Bhatia slaying once again'' Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 MEG

''Tamannaah Bhatia slaying once again” Netizens react to 'Nasha' in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

Lovesac Pops On Strong Q4 Results: Retail Investors Turn Extremely Bullish

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

China Fires Back With 125% Tariff On US Goods, Says It Will Ignore Further American Duties

Recent Videos

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Nasha Song OUT: Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Screen on Fire in Raid 2’s Sizzling Track!

Video Icon
Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Signals Urgency: India, US Set to Fast-Track Bilateral Trade Deal Talks| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Massive FIRE Erupts at Pipe Factory in Pithampur, Firefighters Rush to Scene | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Bhool Chuk Maaf Trailer REVIEW – Rajkummar & Wamiqa’s Quirky Time-Loop Comedy

Video Icon