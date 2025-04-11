JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY Mellon Earnings In Spotlight — But Retail Bears Outnumber Bulls

Read Full Article

Bank earnings will kick off on Friday, with four major lenders scheduled to report quarterly figures before the opening bell.

However, retail investors appear to be nervous ahead of the reports' release, led by fears of a slowing economy and declining margins.

According to a Stocktwits poll that received 1,500 votes, 49% of the respondents say they are bearish on bank results in the wake of a slowing economy and falling margins.

Only 30% of the respondents have a bullish outlook on banks, believing they are well-capitalized and can weather any upcoming storm.

Twenty-one percent of the respondents are clueless and fear the ongoing uncertainty will impact the lenders’ guidance.

Retail investor comments on the poll indicated a pessimistic take on the banks under the current environment.

On Friday, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, and BNY Mellon will release their quarterly report.

According to FinChat data, JPMorgan is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64 on revenue of $44.14 billion for the quarter ending March 2025.

At the same time, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to report an EPS of $2.21 on a revenue of $16.55 billion.

Analysts expect Wells Fargo to report EPS of $1.22 on revenue of $20.76 billion and BNY Mellon to register EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $4.77 billion.

The bank earnings come at a time when the March consumer inflation came in unexpectedly lower.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the consumer price index (CPI) decreased 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in March after rising 0.2% in February. On an annual basis, CPI increased 2.4% before the seasonal adjustment.

Notably, the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee has acknowledged that inflation could remain higher and is aware that uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased.

Investors will now watch inflation figures in the coming months, as much will depend on how the Trump administration’s tariff policies take effect.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos