Major U.S. banks increased shareholder returns after the Federal Reserve’s stress test showed the sector remains strongly capitalized and resilient under severe economic conditions.

JPMorgan raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $1.65 per share, effective Q3 2026, in addition to the buyback program.

Goldman Sachs lifted its dividend 11% to $5 per share, while Morgan Stanley increased its payout 15%.

All three banks cited strong earnings, capital strength and regulatory confidence as drivers behind higher shareholder returns.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) edged higher in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the banks announced higher dividends and buybacks following the Federal Reserve’s stress test, which showed the banking sector remains well positioned to withstand a severe economic downturn.

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At the time of writing, JPM stock was up 0.6% after-hours after closing the regular session down 0.21%, while MS shares gained 0.4% and GS stock was up 0.1%.

JPM’s Buyback And Dividend Boost

JPMorgan Chase & Co announced a $50-billion share repurchase program and raised its quarterly dividend as part of updated shareholder return plans. The bank said its board also intends to increase its quarterly dividend 10% to $1.65 per share, up from $1.50 per share, for the third quarter of 2026. The new buyback program will take effect from July 1, alongside the updated shareholder return plans.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said, “The Board’s intended dividend increase is supported by our consistent investment in our business and strong financial performance. The new share repurchase program provides us with the flexibility to deploy capital in ways that enhance shareholder value over time.”

GS, MS Raise Dividends On Strong Capital Position

Goldman Sachs (GS) also increased its quarterly dividend by 11% to $5 per share from $4.50, pointing to strong earnings momentum and a robust capital position. The revised payout implies an annual dividend of $20 and will take effect on July 1, pending board approval.

Morgan Stanley (MS) similarly announced a 15% hike in its quarterly dividend to $1.15 per share from $1. In addition, the firm said its board has reauthorized a multi-year share repurchase program of up to $20 billion, with no fixed end date, set to begin in the third quarter.

Fed Stress Test Shows Banks Remain Well Capitalized

The announcement by JPMorgan Chase & Co comes after the U.S. Federal Reserve released the results of its annual stress test. It showed that large banks are well positioned to withstand a severe recession and continue lending to households and businesses.

The Fed said that despite more than $708 billion in total loan losses under the hypothetical scenario, aggregate capital declined only 1.6 percentage points and remained above minimum requirements. It added that all 32 banks tested stayed above their minimum common equity tier 1 capital requirements under a scenario that included a severe global recession, a 39% drop in commercial real estate prices, a 30% fall in house prices and an unemployment rate peaking at 10%.

JPM, MS, GS Stocks: What Retail Traders Feel

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for JPM was ‘neutral,’ unchanged in the past one week, while message volume was ‘normal.’ Message volume around the JPM stock has surged 500% in the past 30 days, while its retail watcher base rose 0.1% in the same period.

Retail sentiment for MS turned ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while GS’ sentiment remained ‘neutral’ with ‘normal’ activity levels.

Year-to-date, JPM stock is up around 0.4% and MS shares have gained about 21%. The GS stock, meanwhile, has lost around 1.5% in the same period.

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