Investors are focused on Redwire’s second-quarter results as defense demand and possible government support strengthen its outlook.

Redwire’s latest expansions in Indiana and Alabama have boosted investor confidence.

The company aims to advance space research, biotechnology, defense manufacturing and national security programs.

An $820 million U.S. Department of War loan commitment to Performance Drone Works is boosting optimism around Redwire.

Redwire Corp. (RDW) shares traded higher overnight as investors positioned ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings, with optimism building around its growing defense drone business, rising production capacity, and increasing exposure to U.S. government spending.

Rising Pentagon demand for unmanned aerial systems and broader federal support for autonomous technologies are fueling expectations around the stock.

Redwire Heads Into Earnings With Multiple Defense Catalysts

Redwire’s recent commercial updates have strengthened expectations that rising U.S. defense spending could support future growth. The company has expanded its space technology operations with the opening of a new Indiana facility designed to boost microgravity research, payload development and commercial space innovation.

The company said the site will support growing demand for space-enabled biotechnology, pharmaceutical research and advanced manufacturing projects. Redwire is also expanding its Huntsville, Alabama, operations in a move aimed at increasing domestic aerospace and defense production capacity.

The investment will add manufacturing space, create new skilled jobs and support programs tied to military systems, space technology and national security.

Redwire stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Tuesday. The stock clocked its best day ina month on Monday, rising over 11%.

Drone Business Is Becoming A Bigger Growth Driver

Redwire is also gaining ground in its drone business, with new orders for its Stalker systems. A $21.5 million contract will supply advanced drones to the U.S. Marine Corps, adding to the company’s growing defense backlog.

Investors are watching growing government support for drones and defense technology. Redwire’s drone production, space projects, and government contracts could help the company benefit from rising defense spending. The U.S. Department of War’s conditional loan commitment of up to $820 million to Performance Drone Works (PDW) last week to build large-scale domestic manufacturing capacity for critical drone components has further lifted Redwire’s prospects.

Redwire will report its Q2 earnings on Wednesday, with analysts seeing $107.6 million in revenue with a loss of $0.15 per share.

What RDW Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day.

A user said, “Earnings is going to be a positive surprise. Only headwind is the next day with the spaceX unlock period ending.”

Another user said, “$RDW Wow $VOYG up $3.80 afterhours with blowout earnings report. Redwire could do the same.”

A third user said, “Federal funding for U.S. defense drones is finally kicking in!

$RDW surged +11.7% to $9.63 as the DoD doubles down on domestic drone infrastructure. With Stalker & Penguin UAVs already battle-proven, Redwire is perfectly positioned to capture this wave.”

RDW stock has gained over 26% year-to-date.

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