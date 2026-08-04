Samsung had a 39% share of DRAM shipments in the second quarter, according to Counterpoint.

Micron 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗎𝖾𝖽 its 𝗆𝗈𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗎𝗆, 𝖼𝗅𝗈𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗇 𝗈𝗇 SK Hynix 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖽 𝗌𝗉𝗈𝗍 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖺 𝟤𝟧% 𝗌𝗁𝖺𝗋𝖾.

Typically, Samsung leads the DRAM and NAND flash markets, while SK Hynix dominates HBM, with Micron ranking third across all three major memory categories.

The retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for MU, ‘bearish’ for DRAM, ‘neutral’ for SKHY, and ‘extremely bullish’ for SNDK.

Shares of memory chip makers, including Micron Technology and SanDisk Corp., advanced in premarket trading on Tuesday, amid weeks of volatility driven by profit-taking following lofty valuations, a rotation out of chip stocks, swings in Korean equities and geopolitical concerns stemming from the U.S.-Iran-Israel conflict.

Micron shares jumped 3.2%, while those of SanDisk and SK Hynix rose 2.5% and 2.2% respectively. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) was trading 2.4% at the time of writing. South Korea’s benchmark index KOSPI, which is heavily weighted towards Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, closed 1.6% on Tuesday.

Samsung has reclaimed its top spot with a 39% share of DRAM shipments in the second quarter, according to the latest data published by Counterpoint Research.

Micron has 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗎𝖾𝖽 𝗂𝗍𝗌 𝖠𝖨-𝖿𝗎𝖾𝗅𝖾𝖽 𝗆𝗈𝗆𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗎𝗆, 𝖼𝗅𝗈𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗂𝗇 𝗈𝗇 SK Hynix 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗌𝖾𝖼𝗈𝗇𝖽 𝗌𝗉𝗈𝗍 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖺 𝟤𝟧% 𝗌𝗁𝖺𝗋𝖾. 𝖬𝖾𝖺𝗇𝗐𝗁𝗂𝗅𝖾, 𝖢𝗁𝗂𝗇𝖺'𝗌 recently listed 𝖢𝖷𝖬𝖳 𝖾𝗆𝖾𝗋𝗀𝖾𝖽 𝖺𝗌 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖿𝖺𝗌𝗍𝖾𝗌𝗍-𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗐𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖣𝖱𝖠𝖬 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝗉𝗅𝗂𝖾𝗋 𝗀𝗅𝗈𝖻𝖺𝗅𝗅𝗒, 𝗁𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗅𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗁𝗈𝗐 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗉𝖾𝗍𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗏𝖾 𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗌𝖼𝖺𝗉𝖾 𝗂𝗌 𝖾𝗑𝗉𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖻𝖾𝗒𝗈𝗇𝖽 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝖽𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝖡𝗂𝗀 𝖳𝗁𝗋𝖾𝖾, according to the research firm.



Samsung Is Top DRAM Supplier

“Samsung 𝖽𝖾𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗍𝖾𝖽 𝗈𝗏𝖾𝗋𝗐𝗁𝖾𝗅𝗆𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖽𝗈𝗆𝗂𝗇𝖺𝗇𝖼𝖾, 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗐𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗌𝗍𝗋𝖾𝗇𝗀𝗍𝗁 𝗂𝗇 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗏𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝖣𝖱𝖠𝖬 𝗌𝗎𝗉𝗉𝗅𝗒 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝗉𝗋𝗂𝖼𝗂𝗇𝗀, 𝗍𝗁𝗎𝗌 𝗐𝗂𝖽𝖾𝗇𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗀𝖺𝗉 𝗐𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖰𝟤 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟧’𝗌 𝗆𝖺𝗋𝗄𝖾𝗍 𝗅𝖾𝖺𝖽𝖾𝗋 𝖲𝖪 H𝗒𝗇𝗂𝗑,” Counterpoint said in an X post, detailing its findings.

“𝖶𝖾 𝖾𝗑𝗉𝖾𝖼𝗍 𝗉𝖾𝗇𝗍-𝗎𝗉 𝖽𝖾𝗆𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖽𝗋𝗂𝗏𝖾𝗇 𝖻𝗒 𝖠𝗀𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗂𝖼 𝖠𝖨 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖠𝖨 𝗌𝖾𝗋𝗏𝖾𝗋 𝖢𝖯𝖴 𝗀𝗋𝗈𝗐𝗍𝗁 𝗍𝗈 𝗅𝗂𝖿𝗍 𝗉𝗋𝗂𝖼𝖾𝗌 𝖿𝗎𝗋𝗍𝗁𝖾𝗋 𝖿𝗈𝗋 𝖼𝗈𝗇𝗏𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇𝖺𝗅 𝖣𝖱𝖠𝖬. 𝖧𝖡𝖬 𝗉𝗋𝗂𝖼𝖾𝗌 𝗌𝗁𝗈𝗎𝗅𝖽 𝗋𝖾𝖻𝗈𝗎𝗇𝖽 𝖺𝗌 𝗇𝖾𝗑𝗍-𝗀𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋𝖺𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇 𝖧𝖡𝖬 𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖦𝖯𝖴𝗌 𝗋𝗈𝗅𝗅 𝗈𝗎𝗍 𝗂𝗇 𝖧𝟤 𝟤𝟢𝟤𝟨, 𝖾𝗏𝖾𝗇 𝖺𝗆𝗂𝖽 𝗋𝗂𝗌𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖼𝗈𝗆𝗉𝖾𝗍𝗂𝗍𝗂𝗈𝗇.”

DRAM is the standard short-term memory used in PCs and servers, while HBM is a high-performance, stacked version of DRAM designed to feed AI GPUs with much higher bandwidth. Other memory types, such as NAND flash, are used for long-term storage in SSDs and smartphones.

Typically, Samsung leads the DRAM and NAND flash markets, while SK Hynix dominates HBM, with Micron ranking third across all three major memory categories.

Retail View On Memory Stocks

Investors sold off memory stocks at a rapid pace last month, rotating capital back into Big Tech and software stocks.

Micron stock plunged 29% in July, marking its worst monthly performance since June 2005. The sharp pullback — despite an 18.4% rally on July 30 — underscores the market’s still-fragile sentiment toward chip stocks.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ for MU, ‘bearish’ for DRAM, ‘neutral’ for SKHY, and ‘extremely bullish’ for SNDK.

“$MU Boom! All three DRAM makers have already sold their entire production capacity for 2027! There is going to be a ton of pent up demand for 2028. I can't wait for Micron share buybacks to start in December,” a trader wrote.

Quarterly reports from SanDisk and Western Digital on Aug. 5 will offer more cues for the memory trade. Despite the July selloff, Micron shares remain 189% higher year to date.

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