Joby Aviation stock gained enormously in 2025 but has tumbled since the beginning of the year on plans to raise capital in January.

Analysts on average expect Joby Aviation to report quarterly revenue of $16.9 million and a loss per share of $0.21, according to data from Fiscal AI.

The company’s stock gained more than 62% in 2025, also driven by a critical milestone toward certifying its aircraft for commercial use.

However, Joby’s stock fell more than 26% so far this year, mainly due to its plans to raise about $1 billion by selling convertible notes due in 2032 and issuing new shares.

Joby Aviation stock rose nearly 1% in overnight trading on Wednesday, heading for a second straight day of gains if momentum holds during trading hours as investors and retail traders closely watch the company’s expansion of U.S. manufacturing capacity and details regarding participation in the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company’s stock gained more than 62% in 2025, also driven by a critical milestone on the path to certifying its aircraft for commercial use, with the start of power-on testing of the first of several FAA-conforming aircraft to be built for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA).

However, Joby’s stock fell more than 26% so far this year, mainly due to its plans to raise about $1 billion by selling convertible notes due in 2032 and issuing new shares. The company intends to use the funds to cover the costs of entering into capped call transactions and to use the remaining funds raised to fund its certification and manufacturing efforts.

Wall Street’s Expectations For JOBY

Analysts on average expect Joby Aviation to report quarterly revenue of $16.9 million and a loss per share of $0.21, compared to a loss of $0.34 a year earlier, according to data from Fiscal AI. The company is set to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, after markets close.

The company’s expenses have been high, tied to costs to support certification and manufacturing of our aircraft and costs associated with the acquisition and operation of Blade.

In January, Joby signed an agreement to acquire a manufacturing facility spanning more than 700,000 square feet in the Dayton, Ohio, area. The facility, ready for immediate use, will initially support Joby’s plans to double production to 4 aircraft per month in 2027, while also providing space for significant future growth.

Joby said the factory complements its existing production facilities in California and Ohio, with operations at the new facility expected to begin this year.

How Are Stocktwits Users’ Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Joby Aviation dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a month ago, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that the stock could break $11. The price implies more than a 13% upside from the last closing price of $9.72.

Shares of Joby have gained 45% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<